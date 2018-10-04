English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Idea launches Rs. 209, Rs. 479, Rs. 529 Recharges, With 1.5GB Daily Data; Jio effect?
The major highlight of these packs is that that offers 1.5GB data per day benefit to customers.
Idea launches Rs. 209, Rs. 479, Rs. 529 Recharges, With 1.5GB Daily Data; Jio effect? (Image for Representation)
Loading...
Idea cellular, now a merged entity with Vodafone India, has launched three new recharge plans for its prepaid users. The new recharges are available denominations of Rs. 209, Rs. 479, and Rs. 529 respectively. The major highlight of these packs is that that offers 1.5GB data per day benefit to customers. These recharges are related to those Vodafone launched in August for its subscribers
Rs 209 Recharge:
The Idea Rs. 209 recharge offers 1.5GB per day data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 local/ national SMS messages per day with a validity of 28 days. Unlimited calling comes with an FUP of 250 minutes per day, and 1,000 minutes per week, after which the person can be charged one paise per second. After the info FUP, customers can be charged four paise/ 10GB.
Rs 479 And Rs 527 Recharge:
The Rs. 479 recharge offers 1.5GB per day data benefit, unlimited voice calls (with FUP), and 100 local/national SMS per day for a validity of 84 days. Rs. 529 recharge provides the same advantages for a validity of 90 days.
Vodafone additionally lists related FUP for its plans, and there’s additionally free entry to the Vodafone Play app to provide greater than 300 reside TV, films, and reveals whereas on the go.
To recall, Idea recently announced a new Rs 149 recharge pack for the prepaid customers. The Rs 149 recharge pack offers 33GB data for 28 days over and above unlimited calls and SMS benefits. However, the daily data limit is not known.
Rs 209 Recharge:
The Idea Rs. 209 recharge offers 1.5GB per day data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 local/ national SMS messages per day with a validity of 28 days. Unlimited calling comes with an FUP of 250 minutes per day, and 1,000 minutes per week, after which the person can be charged one paise per second. After the info FUP, customers can be charged four paise/ 10GB.
Rs 479 And Rs 527 Recharge:
The Rs. 479 recharge offers 1.5GB per day data benefit, unlimited voice calls (with FUP), and 100 local/national SMS per day for a validity of 84 days. Rs. 529 recharge provides the same advantages for a validity of 90 days.
Vodafone additionally lists related FUP for its plans, and there’s additionally free entry to the Vodafone Play app to provide greater than 300 reside TV, films, and reveals whereas on the go.
To recall, Idea recently announced a new Rs 149 recharge pack for the prepaid customers. The Rs 149 recharge pack offers 33GB data for 28 days over and above unlimited calls and SMS benefits. However, the daily data limit is not known.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Kerala Blasters Look to Continue Winning Run in Opening Home Game Against Mumbai
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's What Jasleen's Father Has to Say on Her Breakup With Anup Jalota
- Watch Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Badshah Groove to Diljit’s Proper Patola
- 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift to Launch in India Today, All You Need to Know
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...