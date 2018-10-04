Idea launches Rs. 209, Rs. 479, Rs. 529 Recharges, With 1.5GB Daily Data; Jio effect?

Idea cellular, now a merged entity with Vodafone India, has launched three new recharge plans for its prepaid users. The new recharges are available denominations of Rs. 209, Rs. 479, and Rs. 529 respectively. The major highlight of these packs is that that offers 1.5GB data per day benefit to customers. These recharges are related to those Vodafone launched in August for its subscribersThe Idea Rs. 209 recharge offers 1.5GB per day data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 local/ national SMS messages per day with a validity of 28 days. Unlimited calling comes with an FUP of 250 minutes per day, and 1,000 minutes per week, after which the person can be charged one paise per second. After the info FUP, customers can be charged four paise/ 10GB.The Rs. 479 recharge offers 1.5GB per day data benefit, unlimited voice calls (with FUP), and 100 local/national SMS per day for a validity of 84 days. Rs. 529 recharge provides the same advantages for a validity of 90 days.Vodafone additionally lists related FUP for its plans, and there’s additionally free entry to the Vodafone Play app to provide greater than 300 reside TV, films, and reveals whereas on the go.To recall, Idea recently announced a new Rs 149 recharge pack for the prepaid customers. The Rs 149 recharge pack offers 33GB data for 28 days over and above unlimited calls and SMS benefits. However, the daily data limit is not known.