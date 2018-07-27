English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Idea Launches Rs 75 Prepaid Plan For 28 Days
The plan can be availed in all circles where Idea offers its 4G services including, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Kerela, and more.
Idea Launches Rs 75 Prepaid Plan For 28 Days (Image for representation only)
Loading...
Idea has launched a new Rs 75 pack for its users in multiple circles. It offers 300 minutes of voice calls, 1GB of data, and reportedly 100 SMS messages. Those who recharge with the plan can also avail 18,000 local, STD and roaming seconds. The plan can be availed in all circles where Idea offers its 4G services including, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Kerela, and more.
Another major telecom operator Vodafone has recently launched a prepaid pack for its customers at Rs 47. This pack now offers users with 7,500 seconds or 125 minutes of local and STD voice calling, 50 local and national SMS messages, and 500MB of 3G/ 4G data with a validity of 28 days. According to the report from TelecomTalk, this plan can be activated only via balance deduction mode. The plan is available in Chennai, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh circles only for now.
To recall, Airtel has revamped its Rs 99 prepaid plan which now offers 2GB data for a total period of 28 days. The Rs 99 plan, though, will continue to offer unlimited voice calling and 100 daily SMSes over 28 days. Airtel’s Rs 99 plan initially offered 1GB for the entire month which has been revamped in its bid to compete with Reliance Jio.
Also Watch
Another major telecom operator Vodafone has recently launched a prepaid pack for its customers at Rs 47. This pack now offers users with 7,500 seconds or 125 minutes of local and STD voice calling, 50 local and national SMS messages, and 500MB of 3G/ 4G data with a validity of 28 days. According to the report from TelecomTalk, this plan can be activated only via balance deduction mode. The plan is available in Chennai, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh circles only for now.
To recall, Airtel has revamped its Rs 99 prepaid plan which now offers 2GB data for a total period of 28 days. The Rs 99 plan, though, will continue to offer unlimited voice calling and 100 daily SMSes over 28 days. Airtel’s Rs 99 plan initially offered 1GB for the entire month which has been revamped in its bid to compete with Reliance Jio.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan's Latest Photo Will Make You Want to See Her Debut in Bollywood Now; See Pic
- Apple Watch is Driving The Wearables Market Growth, And is The Most Popular Watch in Asia
- Quiz-Master Derek O'Brien Has These Three 'Tough' Questions For the BJP Government
- Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
- Cristiano Ronaldo As Fit As a 20-year-old According to Medical Reports
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...