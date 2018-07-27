Idea Launches Rs 75 Prepaid Plan For 28 Days

Idea has launched a new Rs 75 pack for its users in multiple circles. It offers 300 minutes of voice calls, 1GB of data, and reportedly 100 SMS messages. Those who recharge with the plan can also avail 18,000 local, STD and roaming seconds. The plan can be availed in all circles where Idea offers its 4G services including, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Kerela, and more.Another major telecom operator Vodafone has recently launched a prepaid pack for its customers at Rs 47. This pack now offers users with 7,500 seconds or 125 minutes of local and STD voice calling, 50 local and national SMS messages, and 500MB of 3G/ 4G data with a validity of 28 days. According to the report from TelecomTalk, this plan can be activated only via balance deduction mode. The plan is available in Chennai, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh circles only for now.To recall, Airtel has revamped its Rs 99 prepaid plan which now offers 2GB data for a total period of 28 days. The Rs 99 plan, though, will continue to offer unlimited voice calling and 100 daily SMSes over 28 days. Airtel’s Rs 99 plan initially offered 1GB for the entire month which has been revamped in its bid to compete with Reliance Jio.