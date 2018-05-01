English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Idea Rolls Out VoLTE Services across Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh
In addition to this Idea's customers will also get 10GB data within 48 hours of making the first VoLTE call. Calls on VoLTE will be charged as per the customer's existing voice tariff.
Idea Cellular has announced the roll out its VoLTE (Voice over LTE) service for customers across six major markets - Maharashtra & Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. Idea said that customers across these markets can avail the VoLTE technology starting 2nd May, 2018. The VoLTE delivers High Definition voice services over 4G/ LTE network which makes the voice sound more natural as compared to a standard voice call while eliminating background noise. It also offers faster call connection and better battery utilization.
The company says that their VoLTE allows subscribers to continue experiencing un-interrupted 4G internet while simultaneously being on a voice call. Idea's VoLTE service will also enable users to automatically be routed to 3G/2G when they move out of 4G network using Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC).
Speaking on the commercial launch, Mr Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular said, “The launch of Idea VoLTE is a testimony to our commitment to digitally connect customers and a major milestone in Idea’s mobility journey. We aim to provide a better and richer call quality experience to our customers through this revolutionary new technology.”
“Idea is partnering with several handset manufacturers to ensure availability of a wide range of Idea VoLTE capable devices in the market”, added Mr Shankar.
Idea VoLTE will be accessible on 4G handsets powered by Idea 4G SIM. Existing Idea customers with compatible 4G handsets will automatically be upgraded to Idea VoLTE service. Idea VoLTE will be available on Honor 5C, Honor 6X, Honor 7X, Honor View10, Honor 9 lite and Honor 9i handsets. Xiaomi Redmi4, Samsung J7 Pro/A5/A7, One Plus 5/5T, Nokia 3/5 and Vivo V7 plus devices will start releasing Over the Air (OTA) updates to enable Idea users to experience VoLTE service, soon.
In addition to this Idea's customers will also get 10GB data within 48 hours of making the first VoLTE call. Calls on VoLTE will be charged as per the customer's existing voice tariff.
Edited by: Siddhartha Sharma
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Thursday 26 April , 2018
