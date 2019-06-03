English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IEEE Reinstates Huawei as Research Affiliates
In light of the US government-imposed ban on Huawei, international affiliate-based review council IEEE had barred Huawei employees and associates from participating in any review process.
In light of the US government-imposed ban on Huawei, international affiliate-based review council IEEE had barred Huawei employees and associates from participating in any review process.
Loading...
The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) said on Monday curbs on employees of Huawei Technologies and its subsidiaries have been lifted, and they would be allowed to participate in a peer review process for its research papers.
The U.S.-based engineers’ association last week said it would bar Huawei staff from doing so, after the United States accused the company of being tied to China’s government and effectively banned U.S. companies from doing business with it for national security reasons. IEEE China said in a statement on its website it had decided to lift the restrictions after receiving further clarification from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
"Our previous restrictive approach was wholly meant to protect our volunteers and members and to avoid relevant legal risks. After we received the relevant instructions, the legal risks were lifted," it said. On Thursday, IEEE confirmed the restrictions and stressed that the curbs applied only to Huawei employees and peer review. It added that Huawei employees can continue to submit papers for publication and participate in the IEEE’s conferences.
IEEE’s move last week was met with strong responses from China’s academic community. On Thursday, Beijing-based technology research group The China Computer Federation (CCF) said it would suspend communications with IEEE. One Peking University professor, Zhang Haixia, announced on social media that she would resign from the organization as a result of the restrictions.
The U.S.-based engineers’ association last week said it would bar Huawei staff from doing so, after the United States accused the company of being tied to China’s government and effectively banned U.S. companies from doing business with it for national security reasons. IEEE China said in a statement on its website it had decided to lift the restrictions after receiving further clarification from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
"Our previous restrictive approach was wholly meant to protect our volunteers and members and to avoid relevant legal risks. After we received the relevant instructions, the legal risks were lifted," it said. On Thursday, IEEE confirmed the restrictions and stressed that the curbs applied only to Huawei employees and peer review. It added that Huawei employees can continue to submit papers for publication and participate in the IEEE’s conferences.
IEEE’s move last week was met with strong responses from China’s academic community. On Thursday, Beijing-based technology research group The China Computer Federation (CCF) said it would suspend communications with IEEE. One Peking University professor, Zhang Haixia, announced on social media that she would resign from the organization as a result of the restrictions.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Has Shared Beautiful Pictures from Her Europe Trip, See Here
- Heartbroken Note to Camera Thief to Return Photos of Deceased Pet Dog Goes Viral
- Your Facebook, Twitter And Instagram: What Social Media Screening For US Visa Means
- Stop the Internet Outrage, You Can Write to DDC on What You Think of AAP's Free Rides for Women
- A Kerala Tourism Advertisement Found Its Way to New York City's Times Square
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results