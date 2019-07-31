If This is a Real Sony PlayStation 5 For Pre-order, it is More Expensive Than You May Have Imagined

If you are one of those Sony PlayStation loyalists who has been saving up to buy the upcoming PlayStation 5 gaming console, what you have saved so far is probably not enough. That is, if we are to believe the pre-order price on the Swedish website MediaMarkt—9999 Swedish Krona, which roughly translates to $1,047 or around Rs 72,000.

It is important to take another look at the predictions made by respected Sony analyst Hideki Yasuda. He had said, earlier this summer, that Sony will launch the PlayStation 5, or the PS5, in November 2020 and will price it around $499 (around Rs 34,000). At this price, Yasuda had predicted that the PlayStation 5 console would clock sales of around 6 million units in the first year and around 15 million in the second year. That price itself would have been around $100 more than the launch price of the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 is expected to be powered by an AMD Ryzen CPU with eight cores and the new 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture, a next-gen Radeon GPU capable of ray tracing and a high performance solid state drive (SSD) for faster game read performance. The PlayStation 5 will take on Microsoft’s next Xbox, codenamed Anaconda.

The listing itself doesn’t give any indications of when the console will launch, or when the pre-orders will be shipped. Take it with a pinch of salt, or accelerate filling up that piggy bank—totally your call.