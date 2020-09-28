If You Have An Apple Watch Series 3 Still On watchOS 6, Avoid Updating It To watchOS 7 Just Yet

The watchOS 7 update for the Apple Watch hasn’t exactly been a pleasant upgrade experience for many who are using the Apple Watch Series 3. The new watchOS update is causing issues with the Series 3 of the Apple Watch, leading to what users are reporting as random shutdowns, reboots, battery drain and app crashes. At this time, it is not clear if these specific bugs are also causing issues on other generations of the Apple Watch.

On the Apple support forums, users are reporting their experiences since the watchOS 7 update. “My series 3 completed an auto update overnight to Watch OS7. Today it has shut itself down at least 3 times, locked itself while on my wrist about 4 times, failed to load complications on multiple faces (weather, activity rings, date etc.), disconnected from my phone at least twice. It has also dropped to less than 50% battery in about 8 hours, normally it is still in the 80’s,” says a user Tjay64. That started off a chain of posts with other users reporting similar issues. “I have a Series 3 that I updated to Watch OS 7. Ever since the update the battery drains way faster, and I cannot install any apps to the watch. I have tried repairing the watch, rebooting, and hard rebooting it to no avail,” says Tim-Fin. “I’m also having issues with my Apple Watch series 3 ever since I updated to the watch OS7

before I updated everything was working fine and smoothly but after I updated the new Watch OS7 software and I would wear it outside and take my daily walk it would turn off and turn back on, on its own and I feel like the battery also drains a little bit faster than usual. Also, I only had this watch for only a month this is a brand-new watch,” writes Bp91x.

One user has a solution though. “Since the update to os7 I had constant reboots on my watch, I finally reset my watch back to os 6 and everything fine,” writes tahaxdlela. That being said, it isn’t clear why this specific generation of the Apple Watch is struggling with the watchOS 7 update. If you have already updated your Apple Watch Series 3 to watchOS 7, we would urge you to update this to watchOS 7.0.1 that has since been released, irrespective of whether your Apple Watch is facing these issues or not. If you are still on watchOS 6, it would be better to wait this out for a while—Apple is believed to be working on watchOS 7.1 as well, which could bring fixes for these issues.