If You Still Have an Apple iPhone 5, Update iOS Now Else it Will Stop Working

If you still happen to be clinging to your trusty old Apple iPhone 5, it may just be the time to give it the critical iOS software update that it requires. Else it will stop working. Apple is notifying all iPhone 5 users that the GPS changes taking place in November are the reason for this critical update, failing which, the iPhone 5 will stop connecting to the internet. All iPhone 5 users have until November 3 to do the over-the-air update of their devices. The GPS time rollover issue that started in April will throw off features that require the correct date and time for the device to function.

“Starting just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019, iPhone 5 will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time including App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing. This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019. Affected Apple devices are not impacted until just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019,” says Apple, in an official statement.

The update will allow the iPhone to maintain accurate GPS location and enable functionality of apps including App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing, which require the correct date and time to work. On your iPhone 5, head to Settings -> General -> Software Update to download and install the update. The updated iOS software version number should be 10.3.4 for the iPhone 5 to continue working seamlessly.

If for some reason you aren’t able to update your iPhone 5 before November 3, worry not. You can connect the iPhone to a PC or a Mac and download the update manually as well as restoring the data post the update.

