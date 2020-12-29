If You Thought The Apple AirPods Max Are Expensive, Wait Till You See These Stunners From Caviar

Caviar, a Russian brand that makes premium accessories and special edition gadgets, has launched their take on the new Apple AirPods Max headphones. The Caviar version of the AirPods Max will be available in gold black and gold white colour options and Caviar says these will be released in a “single piece worldwide”, which simply means these AirPods Max will be super exclusive. The gold black and gold white colour options are priced at $108,000 which works out to roughly around Rs 79,30,622 as per the direct conversion at the present currency exchange rates. And you thought the Apple AirPods Max headphones priced at Rs 59,900 are expensive.

The Caviar AirPods Max in the gold black colour gets the gold treatment on the outer shell of the earcups and a band on either side of the headband arc, while the inner lining and the headband are black in colour. It’s the same combination for the gold white as well, where the black is replaced with white. Caviar says that the AirPods Max editions are made of rare black crocodile leather and pure 750 gold. Mind you, the price does not include the import duties and other charges that the customs department may apply once your shipment lands in the country.

The AirPods Max are priced at Rs 59,900 and can be had in five color options—space grey, silver, green, sky blue and pink, all in dual tone finish. The Apple AirPods Max offer high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode and spatial audio. The AirPods Max do take some inspiration from the Apple Watch and have an integrated digital crown-esque control for finer volume changes as well as the ability to play and pause music, skip tracks and handle phone calls. In each ear are 40mm audio drivers which have been designed by Apple.

Caviar also sells limited edition jazzed up versions of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro as well as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip.