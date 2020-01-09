If You Use an iPhone 11 And Have Shot a Great Night Mode Photo, Apple Wants to See It
There are multiple methods for submitting the photos. You can choose to do so via Instagram, Twitter, Weibo or email.
There are multiple methods for submitting the photos. You can choose to do so via Instagram, Twitter, Weibo or email.
Apple needs your help with some of the low-light photos that you may have clicked with your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple is inviting iPhone 11 series users to share photographs clicked with the Night mode. The contest is now live and runs through till January 29. Apple says that a panel of judges will select five winning pictures from all the entries received. The winning photos, which must only be clicked by iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, will be featured in a gallery on Apple Newsroom, apple.com and Apple's Instagram account. There are chances that the brand may also use these photos in its digital campaigns, Apple Stores, on billboards, or in a third-party photo exhibition.
Apple took to Instagram to share the details of this competition. “Community Challenge: Night mode when most people can’t see anything. You see everything. Tag #NightmodeChallenge + #ShotoniPhone to share your best shot from your iPhone 11 or 11 Pro,” says the post. There are multiple methods for submitting the photos. You can choose to do so via Instagram, Twitter, Weibo or email.
If you are sharing the Night Mode photos clicked by iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in night mode on Twitter and Instagram, you must use the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #NightmodeChallenge in the post. Weibo users can participate using #ShotoniPhone# and #NightmodeChallenge# hashtags. To submit high resolution images through email, write to shotoniphone@apple.com, using the ‘firstname_lastname_nightmode_iPhonemodel' format. The participants of the contest will have to share the model of their phone in the caption or in the mail body. Photos can directly be from the camera, or can be edited through Apple’s editing tools in the Photos app or with a third-party software.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Post Kushal Punjabi's Suicide, Family Says He was Emotionally and Financially Stable
- All's Not Well Between Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali: Report
- Fossil Habitually Announces MANY New Smartwatches, But Why Would You Buy Any of Them?
- WATCH | Toni Kroos Scores Straight from a Corner During Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Spots 'Love Bite' On Mahira Sharma's Neck