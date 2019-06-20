If You Want The Best Netflix Experience, You Should Buy One of These Recommended TVs

The most popular streaming service in the world, Netflix has announced its 2019 line-up of Recommended TVs. These TVs are all from the 2019 line-ups of their respective manufacturers, and have been given the Netflix Recommended TV certification after they have successfully ticked off the boxes on the criteria list. This year, only Sony, Samsung and Panasonic’s new TVs have been able to make the cut.

The specific model details are available now. The Panasonic VIERA GX900, GX800, GX750, GX740 and the GX700 now have the Netflix Recommended TV certification. If you are eyeing a new Samsung TV, you might want to consider the QLED 8K / QLED 4K, Premium UHD or Lifestyle TV lineup—more specifically, the Q900R, Q90R, Q80R/Q85R, Q75R, Q70R, Q60R, The Frame (2019) and the RU8000. Sony’s newest Bravia TVs have also made the cut—the A9G/AG9, X95G/XG95 and the X85G/XG85 are now Netflix Recommended TVs.

Last year, only the webOS TVs from LG’s 2018 line-up of OLED TVs and 4K UHD TVs as well as the Sony 2018 Android TVs made the cut. This year, Panasonic is a new introduction while Samsung also makes it to the list again, while LG misses out.