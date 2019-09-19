Take the pledge to vote

If Your iPhone Has a True Depth Camera, You Can Now Take 3D Selfies on Snapchat

Snapchat's new 3D Camera Mode can be shared on other smartphones as well, but only iPhone X (and above) users can move their phones to change the image's perspective since it relies on the True Depth camera.

IANS

Updated:September 19, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
If Your iPhone Has a True Depth Camera, You Can Now Take 3D Selfies on Snapchat
Snapchat's new 3D Camera Mode can be shared on other smartphones as well, but only iPhone X (and above) users can move their phones to change the image's perspective since it relies on the True Depth camera.
Photo-messaging app Snapchat has announced a new 3D Camera Mode that will let users make and share images with diorama-like depth effects. The feature will only be available to users with an iPhone that has a True Depth camera, but any Android or iOS device will be able to receive and view the creations. This means the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS and the iPhone X users will be able to take advantage of this new Snapchat feature. The 3D selfies captured on Snapchat can be shared on the app or saved to a user's camera roll and shared elsewhere too.

Sharing outside the app will take away the ability for people to move their phone around to change the image's perspective, as per reports. Snap initially introduced the idea for 3D effects with Snaps when it introduces its latest version of Spectacles, which include a second camera to capture depth.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
