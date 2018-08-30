English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IFA 2018: Dell Launches 2-in-1 Laptops And Inspiron Chromebook
The company has introduced its first Inspiron Chromebook, Inspiron, Vostro and XPS line-up of laptops.
IFA 2018: Dell Launches 2-in-1 Laptops And Inspiron Chromebook
Loading...
Dell on Wednesday unveiled a new suite of devices at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) Berlin that are aimed at elevating the computing experience for the everyday consumer, mobile professionals and fast-paced small business professionals. The company has introduced its first Inspiron Chromebook, Inspiron, Vostro and XPS line-up of laptops.
"We are excited to be at IFA again this year to showcase our technology innovations that continue to enhance the computing experience," Ray Wah, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Consumer and Small Business at Dell, said in a statement. "We've invested in redesigning our portfolio of mainstream laptops and two-in-ones with beautiful designs, premium materials and thoughtful features, illustrating our ongoing dedication to deliver quality devices," he added.
The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 two-in-one is built for users who want a premium convertible and upscale features. There is a 14-inch FHD IPS display and seamless integration with Google applications and ecosystem. It comes with 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U CPU and up to 128GB of onboard eMMC storage.
The new Inspiron 7000 two-in-ones combine performance and premium design and are available in 13-inch, 15-inch and 17-inch sizes. The Inspiron 5000 two-in-ones and laptops come with many top-line enhancements of the 7000 series, including, thermal routing and narrow borders. The company's flagship XPS 13 -- the smallest 13-inch laptop -- now comes with new Intel 8th Generation i3 processor.
The company also expanded its Vostro line with the new Vostro 14 and 15 5000 laptops that are focused on providing productivity and security features.
"We are excited to be at IFA again this year to showcase our technology innovations that continue to enhance the computing experience," Ray Wah, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Consumer and Small Business at Dell, said in a statement. "We've invested in redesigning our portfolio of mainstream laptops and two-in-ones with beautiful designs, premium materials and thoughtful features, illustrating our ongoing dedication to deliver quality devices," he added.
The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 two-in-one is built for users who want a premium convertible and upscale features. There is a 14-inch FHD IPS display and seamless integration with Google applications and ecosystem. It comes with 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U CPU and up to 128GB of onboard eMMC storage.
The new Inspiron 7000 two-in-ones combine performance and premium design and are available in 13-inch, 15-inch and 17-inch sizes. The Inspiron 5000 two-in-ones and laptops come with many top-line enhancements of the 7000 series, including, thermal routing and narrow borders. The company's flagship XPS 13 -- the smallest 13-inch laptop -- now comes with new Intel 8th Generation i3 processor.
The company also expanded its Vostro line with the new Vostro 14 and 15 5000 laptops that are focused on providing productivity and security features.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Modified to Look Like Range Rover [Video]
- Asian Games: Double Silver Medallist Dutee Chand Still Fears for Career
- Parineeti Chopra is Having a Ball on Her Maldives Vacation and These Pictures are Proof
- Will Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor Make Their Dream Debut With Karan Johar’s Film?
- Ajay Devgn Got Tired Midway Through the Honeymoon, Says Kajol
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...