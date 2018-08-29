English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IFA 2018 Berlin: Here is What to Expect From Huawei, LG, Samsung And More
IFA kicks off this week on August 31 in Berlin and runs until September 5.
IFA 2018 Event: Here is What to Expect
Loading...
IFA, one of the world's leading trade shows for consumer electronics, kicks off this week on August 31 in Berlin and runs until September 5. But with so many smartphone manufacturers unveiling at the other two giant tech gatherings, CES and MWC, as well as private events, what can we expect to see later this week?
In the past, IFA has hosted several Samsung unveilings, more often than not the latest Note models, however this year the South Korean giant already unveiled the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Home at a separate ‘Unpacked' event earlier this month.
But Samsung's product range is large, so there are still many possibilities for its IFA showcase. Between the press event invites depicting home appliances and billboards in Berlin teasing “8K QLED - Prepare to be amazed at IFA” it's certain that smart televisions and appliances will be center stage. Then again, the invites read “Do What You Can't” -- suggesting that their display may also include a VR/AR headset -- another popular sector at IFA.
Like its South Korean competitor, LG is also introducing an expanded series of premium home appliances, including a new wine cellar, dryer and bottom-freezer refrigerator. There's also a chance that LG will reveal its hotly anticipated 175-inch Micro LED TV, a set bigger than Samsung's “The Wall”. And with Google Assistant now in so many LG products, there could even be a smart display or speaker in the pipelines.
Yet to be confirmed is the launch date for the imminent new flagship smartphone -- LG V40 ThinQ -- that has been leaked with five cameras, which raises the question whether LG will also opt for a private launch later this year or bring it to Germany.
Huawei is likely to embrace the absence of a Samsung flagship unveiling and steal the spotlight with its much rumored Mate 20 -- and as no new flagship is complete without an affordable ‘Lite' version and larger ‘Pro', there are likely to be three models. If the rumors are true, Mate 20 Pro would be a particularly exciting arrival, possibly featuring a massive 6.9-inch display and three cameras on the back (like the P20 Pro). Furthermore, there could be a revamped Huawei Watch on the way, alleged to be similar to its predecessor but this time with eSIM support.
None of this has been confirmed by Huawei; so far the brand has only confirmed the reveal of their next generation mobile chipset -- Kirin 980.
Press event invites, combined with recent leaks of new models, suggest that Sony Xperia XZ3 and Xperia XZ3 Compact will be unveiled at IFA, hopefully with the brand's new 48MP sensor. Meanwhile Blackberry is set to present Key2 LE, a ‘Lite' version of its latest release. And finally, Motorola Moto One and Moto One Power, the brand's first Android-One based smartphones, are due to launch soon -- who knows, maybe even this week.
In the past, IFA has hosted several Samsung unveilings, more often than not the latest Note models, however this year the South Korean giant already unveiled the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Home at a separate ‘Unpacked' event earlier this month.
But Samsung's product range is large, so there are still many possibilities for its IFA showcase. Between the press event invites depicting home appliances and billboards in Berlin teasing “8K QLED - Prepare to be amazed at IFA” it's certain that smart televisions and appliances will be center stage. Then again, the invites read “Do What You Can't” -- suggesting that their display may also include a VR/AR headset -- another popular sector at IFA.
Like its South Korean competitor, LG is also introducing an expanded series of premium home appliances, including a new wine cellar, dryer and bottom-freezer refrigerator. There's also a chance that LG will reveal its hotly anticipated 175-inch Micro LED TV, a set bigger than Samsung's “The Wall”. And with Google Assistant now in so many LG products, there could even be a smart display or speaker in the pipelines.
Yet to be confirmed is the launch date for the imminent new flagship smartphone -- LG V40 ThinQ -- that has been leaked with five cameras, which raises the question whether LG will also opt for a private launch later this year or bring it to Germany.
Huawei is likely to embrace the absence of a Samsung flagship unveiling and steal the spotlight with its much rumored Mate 20 -- and as no new flagship is complete without an affordable ‘Lite' version and larger ‘Pro', there are likely to be three models. If the rumors are true, Mate 20 Pro would be a particularly exciting arrival, possibly featuring a massive 6.9-inch display and three cameras on the back (like the P20 Pro). Furthermore, there could be a revamped Huawei Watch on the way, alleged to be similar to its predecessor but this time with eSIM support.
None of this has been confirmed by Huawei; so far the brand has only confirmed the reveal of their next generation mobile chipset -- Kirin 980.
Press event invites, combined with recent leaks of new models, suggest that Sony Xperia XZ3 and Xperia XZ3 Compact will be unveiled at IFA, hopefully with the brand's new 48MP sensor. Meanwhile Blackberry is set to present Key2 LE, a ‘Lite' version of its latest release. And finally, Motorola Moto One and Moto One Power, the brand's first Android-One based smartphones, are due to launch soon -- who knows, maybe even this week.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Riteish Deshmukh's Son Takes Up Fitness Challenge, Nominates Taimur, Lakshaya, Yash and Roohi
- Realme 2 vs Honor 7A vs Redmi Y2 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1): Affordable Android Phone Battle Heats up
- Ajay Devgn Got Tired Midway Through the Honeymoon, Says Kajol
- Believe it or Not! Tripura CM Biplab Deb is Right, Ducks Do Increase Oxygen in Ponds
- US Open: 'Survival Mode' Sees Djokovic Through
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...