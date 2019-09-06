IFA 2019: Asus ROG Phone II Pricing Starts at Rs 80,000, 'Ultimate Edition' Gets 1TB of Storage

Asus announced the global launch of its premium gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone II on Wednesday, just months after its launch in China. Asus made the announcement at this year's IFA expo in Berling and revealed that the ROG Phone II would now be available for purchase outside of China, with the standard variant featuring 12GB RAM and 512GB storage priced at €899 (around $990 ~Rs. 79,600). Consumers can start ordering the standard model via the Asus eShop from September 4, while orders will start shipping from September 20. The Asus ROG Phone II was launched in China back in July in collaboration with Tencent. The phone boasted of a 120Hz OLED panel and was also the first smartphone with the newly-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

Other features of the ROG Phone II include a 6.59-inch panel with an under-display fingerprint scanner and a massive 6,000 mAh battery, which claims to offer up to seven hours of continuous gaming. The device packs a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel wide-angle secondary shooter. Asus has also equipped ROG Phone II with front-facing stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. The speakers come with larger chambers and are reportedly twice as loud compared with ones found on the original ROG Phone.

ASUS has also announced the Ultimate Edition of the ASUS ROG Phone II, which features faster LTE download speeds, and 1TB of UFS 3.0 storage, for €1,199 (Rs 95,000 approx.). It comes in a Matte Black finish compared with a glossy back of the standard model. The Ultimate Edition is still not up for sale and will be available later this year.

