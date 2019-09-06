IFA 2019: HMD Global Introduces Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 Mid-Range Smartphones

HMD Global has announced two new smartphones, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2, at the sidelines of IFA 2019 in Berlin. Both the smartphones are placed in the mid-range segment, with Nokia 7.2 being at the higher end among the two. The phones will start selling later in September in select markets. The price of Nokia 6.2 starts at $220 (~Rs, 15,800), whereas the Nokia 7.2 will cost users $330 (~Rs. 23,800) or more depending on the variant.

HMD Global has also announced that both Nokia smartphones are ready for Android 10 and will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS upgrades for two years.

The phones have some common features like a 3,500mAh battery, triple rear cameras and both run on Android 9.0 Pie. Both the phones will sport a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with HDR10 support, waterdrop-style notch with a fairly thick chin and curved edges and a circular camera module that will house the three image sensors as well as an LED flash. There will also be a standard fingerprint reader on both the phones under the camera bump, instead of the under-display sensors found on phones nowadays. However, Nokia 7.2 scores over Nokia 6.2 when it comes to specifications like processor and camera. Nokia 7.2 gets the faster Snapdragon 660 compared to Nokia 6.2’s Snapdragon 636.

On the Nokia 7.2, the three-camera set-up includes a 48-megapixel main sensor with Quad Pixel technology along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. Additionally, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera as well. Meanwhile, Nokia 6.2 sports a 16-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera, with the rest of the sensors being the same. The two phones also differ in terms of RAM and storage options. Nokia 6.2 will offer either 3 or 4GB of RAM with storage starting from 32GB and going up to 128GB, whereas Nokia 7.2 will come with an additional 6GB RAM variant along with the base model with 4 GB RAM and 64GB storage.

