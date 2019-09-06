Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

IFA 2019: Motorola One Zoom With 48-Megapixel Quad-Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched

Motorola also introduced the newest addition to its Moto E family, the Moto E6 Plus, which features the first-ever dual-camera system on a Moto E device.

IANS

Updated:September 6, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IFA 2019: Motorola One Zoom With 48-Megapixel Quad-Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
Image for Representation (Source: Digital Trends)
Loading...

Lenovo-owned Motorola has introduced Motorola One Zoom that comes with a four-camera set up at the rear and 3D satin glass on the back that "virtually eliminates" the problem of finger grease that often builds up in phones with a glass finish. Unveiled at IFA 2019 late on Thursday, the Motorola one Zoom camera system features a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera that snaps a 117-degree field of view and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It also features a 25-megapixel front shooter.

Motorola One Zoom, announced at a starting price of 429 euros (around Rs 34,000), packs a 4000mAh battery and is equipped with a biometric sensor which is conveniently located underneath the 6.4-inch full HD Plus OLED display. The iconic Motorola logo is featured on the back of the device. It illuminates in different ways to tell users whether they have got a phone call or a text message in order to notify them without being disturbed. Motorola One Zoom runs Android 9 OS.

Motorola claims that the 4,000mAh battery can last up to two days. The phone will be available in three colours: grey, bronze and cosmic purple. Motorola also introduced the newest addition to the Moto E family, the Moto E6 Plus, which features the first-ever dual-camera system on a Moto E device.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram