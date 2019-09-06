IFA 2019: Motorola One Zoom With 48-Megapixel Quad-Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched

Lenovo-owned Motorola has introduced Motorola One Zoom that comes with a four-camera set up at the rear and 3D satin glass on the back that "virtually eliminates" the problem of finger grease that often builds up in phones with a glass finish. Unveiled at IFA 2019 late on Thursday, the Motorola one Zoom camera system features a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera that snaps a 117-degree field of view and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It also features a 25-megapixel front shooter.

Motorola One Zoom, announced at a starting price of 429 euros (around Rs 34,000), packs a 4000mAh battery and is equipped with a biometric sensor which is conveniently located underneath the 6.4-inch full HD Plus OLED display. The iconic Motorola logo is featured on the back of the device. It illuminates in different ways to tell users whether they have got a phone call or a text message in order to notify them without being disturbed. Motorola One Zoom runs Android 9 OS.

Motorola claims that the 4,000mAh battery can last up to two days. The phone will be available in three colours: grey, bronze and cosmic purple. Motorola also introduced the newest addition to the Moto E family, the Moto E6 Plus, which features the first-ever dual-camera system on a Moto E device.

