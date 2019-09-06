Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IFA 2019: Sony Xperia 5 Goes Official With 6.1-inch OLED Display, Snapdragon 855, Triple Cameras and More

Despite being named Xperia 5, Sony's latest offering has nothing to do with 5G and offers regular 4G LTE connectivity.

Trending Desk

September 6, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Sony Xperia 5 Goes Official With 6.1-inch OLED Display, Snapdragon 855, Triple Cameras and More
Despite being named Xperia 5, Sony's latest offering has nothing to do with 5G and offers regular 4G LTE connectivity.
Sony recently took center stage at the IFA 2019 and introduced its latest smartphone, the Xperia 5. The phone comes with a 6.1 inches OLED panel along with a cinema widescreen 21:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and a triple camera on the rear end, just like the Xperia 1. However, the phone despite being named Xperia 5, has nothing to do with 5G and instead has a regular LTE modem.

The trio of cameras that the phone boasts includes a 12-megapixel regular sensor, 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. Unlike the Xperia 1, the cameras are placed in the upper left corner on the Xperia 5. The biggest difference, however, between the two models is the size. The display size of Xperia 5 drops down to 6.1 inches and drops the 4K resolution to return to Full HD+, which translates into 2520 x 1080 pixels. The phone is basically like the Xperia 1 compact.

The phone also boasts of a Dolby Atmos-enhanced stereo sound with and includes a speaker at the bottom and a second one placed with the earpiece to offer a stereo experience. The new phone also has a Creator Mode like the Xperia 1. It also incorporates a new feature called "Smart connectivity", which learns the phone's behaviour with LTE and Wi-Fi signal and automatically switches to LTE when it can foresee any issue in the wireless connectivity.

The Xperia 5 has a 3,140 mAh battery but still supports Power Delivery charging. According to reports, the smartphone will initially be bundled with Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones with pre-orders starting from next week. Actual shipping is scheduled for October. Sadly the device won't be making to India as Sony has shut mobile operations in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
