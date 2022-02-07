The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has announced that it has commissioned Param Pravega– it’s latest supercomputer under the the National Supercomputing Mission. Claimed to be one of the most powerful supercomputers in India, IISc also said that it is the “largest in an Indian academic institution”.

IISc said that the Param Pravega supercomputer comes with a total supercomputing capacity of 3.3 petaflops (1 petaflop equals a quadrillion or 1015 operations per second). This supercomputer will be used for research purposes.

SPECIFICATIONS OF PARAM PRAVEGA SUPERCOMPUTER

The Param Pravega supercomputer has a mix of heterogeneous nodes, with Intel Xeon Cascade Lake processors for the CPU nodes and NVIDIA Tesla V100 cards on the GPU nodes.

“The hardware consists of an ATOS BullSequana XH2000 series system, with a comprehensive peak compute power of 3.3 petaflops. The software stack on top of the hardware is provided and supported by C-DAC. The machine hosts an array of program development tools, utilities, and libraries for developing and executing High Performance Computing (HPC) applications,” explained Indian Institute of Science in a statement.

The Param Pravega supercomputer is said to have 11 DCLC racks of compute nodes, 2 Service racks of Master/Service nodes, and 4 Storage racks of DDN storage.

“The node configuration includes 2 Master nodes, 11 Login nodes, 2 Firewall nodes, 4 Management, 1 NIS Slave and 624 (CPU+GPU) compute nodes. The compute nodes are of three categories, namely, Regular CPU, High-memory CPU, and GPU nodes,” it added.

All the nodes in the system are connected using Mellanox high-speed HDR-Infiniband interconnection network using a FAT-tree topology with a 1:1 subscription ratio. “The system is also augmented with a 4 Petabyte parallel storage from DDN for parallel file system access,” said Indian Institute of Science.

PARAM PRAVEGA SUPERCOMPUTER SOFTWARE

Param Pravega is said to be built to operate using Linux OS based on CentOS 7.x distribution. “The machine hosts an array of program development tools, utilities, and libraries for ease of development and execution of HPC applications on the heterogeneous hardware of the machine. Common compilers from GNU and Intel are accessible on the system for MPI and OpenMP parallel libraries. For use on the GPU nodes the system has CUDA and OpenACC SDKs installed,” as per the statement.

IISC ALSO HAS SAHASRAT SUPERCOMPUTER

In 2015, IISc installed SahasraT, which was at that time the fastest supercomputer in the country. Explaining the use cases, IISc said that its faculty members and students have been using the supercomputing facility to carry out research on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases among other topics like climate change, flight vehicles, etc. The new Param Pravega supercomputer is said to boost prowess further.

WHO MADE THE PARAM PRAVEGA SUPERCOMPUTER

The Param Pravega supercomputer has been designed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). A majority of the components used to build this system have been manufactured and assembled within India, along with an indigenous software stack developed by C-DAC.

The National Supercomputing Mission is manned by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and implemented by C-DAC and IISc.

