English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IIT-Delhi Installs India’s First 5G Lab
Saif Khan Mohammed, an IIT-D professor working on the Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) technology, said it will help curb the emittance of radiation harmful to our health and also will allow less radio interference for better communication.
IIT Delhi Sets up India's First 5G Lab (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
IIT-Delhi (IIT-D) has set up a radio lab with an array of antennas for "standardisation, research and manufacturing" of 5G equipment, the institute said on Tuesday. "In an effort to establish India as a key global player in the standardisation, research and development and manufacturing of 5G equipment, a Massive MIMO radio laboratory has been set up at IIT Delhi and will be inaugurated on April 13. This will be the first such lab in India," an IIT-Delhi statement said.
Also Read: Facebook Shares Rise as US Senators Question Zuckerberg
Saif Khan Mohammed, an IIT-D professor working on the Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) technology, said it will help curb the emittance of radiation harmful to our health and also will allow less radio interference for better communication. "In Massive MIMO, several antennas are deployed at the base station as compared to only a few antennas in 3G/4G. This large antenna array at the base station allows the network to communicate reliably with a very large number of mobile terminals simultaneously at the same time and on the same frequency channel.
Also Read: Zuckerberg Opens Senate Hearing With an Apology
"The large antenna array also improves system power efficiency, as the mobile terminals will now be required to radiate ten times lesser power than in 3G/4G systems. This, in turn, reduces interference to other radio systems and also reduces possible effects of exposure to radiation on our health," Mohammed, a researcher at the L at IIT Delhi, where the lab has been set up, said.
"If cellular telecommunication equipment is manufactured in India, then it will also be financially viable for the operators to provide broadband access in rural areas, which has been an important agenda of the Digital India programme," he said.
Watch: Nokia 6 (2018) Review: A Smooth Performer in a Striking New Design
Also Watch
Also Read: Facebook Shares Rise as US Senators Question Zuckerberg
Saif Khan Mohammed, an IIT-D professor working on the Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) technology, said it will help curb the emittance of radiation harmful to our health and also will allow less radio interference for better communication. "In Massive MIMO, several antennas are deployed at the base station as compared to only a few antennas in 3G/4G. This large antenna array at the base station allows the network to communicate reliably with a very large number of mobile terminals simultaneously at the same time and on the same frequency channel.
Also Read: Zuckerberg Opens Senate Hearing With an Apology
"The large antenna array also improves system power efficiency, as the mobile terminals will now be required to radiate ten times lesser power than in 3G/4G systems. This, in turn, reduces interference to other radio systems and also reduces possible effects of exposure to radiation on our health," Mohammed, a researcher at the L at IIT Delhi, where the lab has been set up, said.
"If cellular telecommunication equipment is manufactured in India, then it will also be financially viable for the operators to provide broadband access in rural areas, which has been an important agenda of the Digital India programme," he said.
Watch: Nokia 6 (2018) Review: A Smooth Performer in a Striking New Design
Also Watch
-
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|7
|22
|1
|Australia
|52
|38
|42
|132
|2
|England
|24
|30
|21
|75
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|6
|21
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|15
|44
|7
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|8
|Scotland
|6
|10
|12
|28
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Champions League: Guardiola Sent Off as Manchester City Crumble Against Liverpool
- Raazi, Thugs of Hindostan, Fault in Our Stars: Bollywood's Rising Adaptation Trend
- Can You Solve This Maths Puzzle That Sonam Kapoor Could Not?
- Never Took His Side Before But Feeling Bad For Him Now: Krushna Abhishek On Kapil Sharma Controversy
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto