iMac And Homepod mini Prices Hiked In India And Europe: All Details

It is not uncommon for companies to reduce the prices of their products after they are launched. However, in this instance, Apple has increased the prices of its Homepod mini and 24-inch iMac with the M1 chip in India and Europe.

This price hike comes just days after the company unveiled its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets, as well as the second-generation Homepod.

The reason for this price increase is not clear, but it could be related to the increased costs of production as Apple’s supply line in China recently suffered setbacks or perhaps, changes in currency exchange rates.

Starting with the 24-inch M1-powered iMac, the price has gone up by Rs 10,000, and now costs Rs 1,29,900 compared to the Rs 1,19,900 launch price in 2021. It is surprising to see Apple increasing the cost of the M1-powered iMac, especially as the company is gradually introducing the M2 chip in more of its products.

The HomePod mini, on the other hand, has experienced a price increase of Rs 1,000 and is now available for Rs 10,900. The Siri-based smart speaker was originally launched at Rs 9,900. The HomePod mini comes in 5 colors: white, yellow, orange, blue, and grey, and is powered by Apple’s U1 and S5 chips, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It is known for its great sound quality for its size.

Apple has increased the prices of the HomePod mini and the iMac not only in India but also in other countries like France, UK, and New Zealand. It should be noted that while Apple India has updated the new prices on their website, some online retailers are still be selling the products at the older, lower MRP.

