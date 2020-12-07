IMC 2020 Starts Tomorrow With PM Modi's Inaugural Address, Will Go On Till December 10

India Mobile Congress (IMC) will take place between December 8 to 10. The fourth edition of the annual event will be hosted virtually this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will witness over 50 participating countries along with over 110 global speakers and start-ups generating over 30 hours of content in the span of three days. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth edition of the event tomorrow. The title theme of IMC 2020 is 'Inclusive Innovation - Smart, Secure and Sustainable' that aligns with PM Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative (self-reliant India).

The event is jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). According to the organisers, the IMC 2020 conference sessions will address "industry-defining" topics revolving around 5G, Intelligent Edge, immersive world, privacy and ethics, autonomous things, smart spaces, augmented analytics, inventive unicorns, and health and future logistics. Additionally, notable leaders who are going to be present during the inaugural event include Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Group founder Sunil Bharti Mittal, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Minister of State for Communications and IT Sanjay Dhotre. Participants and organisations can register for the event via the IMC website.

The Biggest & the Boldest Industry Event in Asia is back for 2020 and this year, it is bigger than ever before. Join us connecting, collaborating and deliberating. #IMC2020Virtual Register here - https://t.co/DZlfwmIvA8 pic.twitter.com/g9V5clfGb9 — India Mobile Congress (@exploreIMC) December 4, 2020

Previously, COAI Director General Lt Gen SP Kochhar had told news agency PTI that the event is expected to see over 15,000 participants. The event in 2019 recorded 75,000 visitors, 350 exhibitors, 350 speakers, 56 live 5G demos, over 50 thought leadership sessions and participation from over 60 countries. Information about the sessions at this year's IMC is also available on Twitter. Sessions like Industry 4.0 - Smart Workspaces and Industries will comprise panellists like Dell India Solutions Director Xavier Kurian, Ericsson VP Thomas Noren, KPMG India Cyber Security Head Akhilesh Tuteja and more.