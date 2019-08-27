IMDb TV is Amazon's New Free Video Streaming Service for Android and iOS

Amazon is bringing free ad-based streaming service IMDb TV to your smartphones through an updated version of the IMDb app for Android and iOS that is rolling out for users today, according to a report in TechCrunch. IMDb TV is an online streaming platform that allows users to watch content from a large library of movies and TV shows completely free with ads from Amazon. Originally known as Freedive, it was launched eight months ago by Amazon-owned IMDb, an entertainment and movie website.

At the time of its launch, IMDb TV had a small collection of TV shows like Fringe, Heroes, The Bachelor and Without a Trace. Its movie library had names Foxcatcher, Awakenings, Monster, Run Lola Run, The Illusionist, The Last Samurai, Memento and True Romance, among others. But later, the streaming service signed a number of deals with names like Paramount, Warner Bros., Sony Pictures Entertainment, MGM Studios and Lionsgate through which it expanded its line-up extensively.

Now, some of the popular titles on the IMDb TV include blockbusters like Jerry Maguire, A Knight's Take, The Neverending Story, Zookeeper, Silver Linings Playbook, Age of Adaline, In the Heart of the Sea and the TV show, The Middle and many more. So, from today onwards, iOS and Android users can watch the content on IMDb TV apps on their smartphones completely free just by installing or updating the IMDb app on their phones.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.