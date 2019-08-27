Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

IMDb TV is Amazon's New Free Video Streaming Service for Android and iOS

IMDb TV, an online streaming platform allowing users to watch content from a large library of movies and TV shows, can be downloaded and used for free, as rumours had suggested.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 27, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IMDb TV is Amazon's New Free Video Streaming Service for Android and iOS
Image For Representation.
Loading...

Amazon is bringing free ad-based streaming service IMDb TV to your smartphones through an updated version of the IMDb app for Android and iOS that is rolling out for users today, according to a report in TechCrunch. IMDb TV is an online streaming platform that allows users to watch content from a large library of movies and TV shows completely free with ads from Amazon. Originally known as Freedive, it was launched eight months ago by Amazon-owned IMDb, an entertainment and movie website.

At the time of its launch, IMDb TV had a small collection of TV shows like Fringe, Heroes, The Bachelor and Without a Trace. Its movie library had names Foxcatcher, Awakenings, Monster, Run Lola Run, The Illusionist, The Last Samurai, Memento and True Romance, among others. But later, the streaming service signed a number of deals with names like Paramount, Warner Bros., Sony Pictures Entertainment, MGM Studios and Lionsgate through which it expanded its line-up extensively.

Now, some of the popular titles on the IMDb TV include blockbusters like Jerry Maguire, A Knight's Take, The Neverending Story, Zookeeper, Silver Linings Playbook, Age of Adaline, In the Heart of the Sea and the TV show, The Middle and many more. So, from today onwards, iOS and Android users can watch the content on IMDb TV apps on their smartphones completely free just by installing or updating the IMDb app on their phones.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram