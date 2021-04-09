iMessage on Android Could've Launched Years Ago, But Apple Chose to Keep it Closed

iMessage on Android, it seems, could have been a reality since years. The latest claim courtesy Epic Games’ filings against Apple, where the two companies are battling out a fairly high profile lawsuit. Arguing that Apple uses security as a “pretext” to keep users within its walled garden, thereby forcing developers in its ecosystem to pay them a hefty commission, one of the key points raised by Epic included the instance of iMessage on Android – or the lack of it, despite repeated rumours over the years. The court argument also substantiates the rumours that had claimed that Apple was, in fact, actually considering opening up its messaging ecosystem into a cross-platform tool.

Now, according to Epic, top Apple executives reportedly decided that opening up iMessage on Android would “hurt” the company, than “help” it. According to the Epic argument (as reported by 9to5Mac), Craig Federighi, the head of iOS and one of Apple’s top executives, reportedly stated in an exchange years ago, “iMessage on Android would simply serve to remove the obstacle to iPhone families giving their kids Android phones.” Other top executives who were cited by Epic include Eddy Cue and Phil Schiller, who all reiterated the same theme around the decision.

What’s interesting to note is that iMessage has seemingly been open for cross platform integration for years now, even though Apple appears to have firmly decided against it. Whether it could have become popular enough to rival WhatsApp even on Android is anyone’s guess, but Apple has clearly gone the other route by turning iMessage into an even tighter fit for iOS, and iOS only. While Apple has faced considerable criticism for its ‘walled garden’ approach to software, it has used this very aspect to its benefit in many forms – security being one of them.

However, given that Apple faces a number of anti-trust cases based exactly on this, it will be interesting to see if the Epic Games case ends up being a landmark point in the history of Apple and its developer relations. As for iMessage on Android – only time will tell if Apple decides a do-over and eventually reconsider locking it down to iOS only.

