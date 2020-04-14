In Light of COVID-19 Outbreak, Instagram Makes Live Streams Available on Desktop

Facebook-owned Instagram has now made live streams viewable on the web so that one can watch homebound celebrities from the comfort of a large screen. The mobile Instagram Live experience has comments scrolling up through a transparent window at the bottom of the video.

If users are streaming with more than one person, comments can obstruct the view, thus, making it difficult to pay attention to the video, as well as chat simultaneously. However, the new feature does not allow users to begin a broadcast from their laptop, it still needs to broadcast from the iPhone or Android app.

Earlier, Instagram rolled out a new feature where people can send direct messages from their web browser globally. The photo-sharing service has been testing web DMs with a small group of users since January this year. Web DMs are convenient for those who use Instagram all the time, like journalists, social media influencers and managers.