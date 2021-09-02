In Photos: Apple Watch Series 7 Renders Show Flat-Edged Design on Upcoming Smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 7 is all set to launch this year, presumably alongside the iPhone 13 series sometime this month. Amid rumours and reports about the upcoming Apple products, fresh renders of the Apple Watch Series 7 have surfaced, in an attempt to give users an idea as to what to expect from the redesigned Apple Watch. (Image Credit: PhoneArena)
The renders, created by PhoneArena, show a flat-edged design, with a larger display on the Apple Wach Series 7 renders. The renders have been made according to the rumours and reports that have surfaced about the upcoming Apple Watch in the recent weeks.
It shows a flat display with flat edges. There is a crown on the right side, just as anyone would expect from an Apple Watch. (Image Credit: PhoneArena)
In May, tipster Jon Prosser had first showcased renders of the Apple Watch 7 with flat edges. The tipster had claimed that Apple Watch Series 7 might come with a 1.57-inch display on the smaller 40mm model and a 1.78-inch screen on the 44mm version. (Image: YouTube / Front Page Tech)