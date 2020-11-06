In Photos: Galaxy S21 Series Renders Show What Samsung's Next Flagship Could Look Like

[caption id="attachment_3050453" align="alignnone" width="1200"]

Samsung's next generation of flagship smartphones is already a much anticipated smartphone launch. The next generation of Samsung flagships (possibly to be called Galaxy S21 series) will include three smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Most recently, a report claimed that Samsung will announce the Samsung Galaxy S21 series on January 14. A Samsung Galaxy S21 vanilla render can be seen in the photo. (Image Credit: Voice/ Steve Hemmerstoffer)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3050483" align="alignnone" width="1200"]

Samsung is said to launch the Galaxy S21 series a month earlier than last year's Galaxy S20 series launch. Samsung Galaxy S21 standard edition render seen in above photo. (Image Credit: Voice/ Steve Hemmerstoffer)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3050495" align="alignnone" ]

An earlier report had said that Samsung may launch the top-spec Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with a five-camera rear camera module. The information about Samsung putting five cameras on the supposed Galaxy S21 Ultra came with a render of the camera module, as seen in the above image. (Image Credit: Voice/ Steve Hemmerstoffer)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3050507" align="alignnone" ]

Before reports of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra coming with a five-camera setup surfaced, the smartphone's renders showed a quad rear camera setup, as seen in the image. (Image Credit: Voice/ Steve Hemmerstoffer)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3050516" align="alignnone" ]

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may come with a 2K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery, according to a recent leak. (Image Credit: Voice/ Steve Hemmerstoffer)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3050525" align="alignnone" ]

The renders of the next Samsung Galaxy S range smartphones show a similar Infinity-O display that we have seen on this year's Galaxy S20 smartphones, along with a new wrap-around camera module design that flows into the edge of the smartphone. (Image Credit: Voice/ Steve Hemmerstoffer)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3050531" align="alignnone" ]

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ renders also show a wrap-around camera module, with a triple rear camera setup, which may be the same exact unit used in the vanilla Galaxy S21 variant. (Image Credit: MySmartPrice)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3001661" align="alignnone" ]

Another Samsung Galaxy S21+ render shows an Infinity-O display with a slightly wider screen. (Image credit: Twitter/ @UniverseIce)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_3050561" align="alignnone" ]

Reports have also said that Samsung will bring back its famous Silver colour on the Galaxy S21 series, along with a new Violet colour option. (Image Credit: Voice/ Steve Hemmerstoffer)[/caption]