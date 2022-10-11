In Photos: Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Smartphones

Google Pixel 7 series has been announced globally, and this year, Google is bringing the new flagship phones to the Indian market as well. The last high-end Pixel phone the country got was the Pixel 3 series, which is now in the last leg of its product cycle, and got its last Android OS version this year. The Pixel 7 series introduces the second-gen Tensor chipset which Google has developed with Samsung’s Exynos unit. The company’s latest Pixels have been long-awaited, and were first teased at the Google I/O 2022 keynote earlier in the year.

Now that the Pixel 7 series price in India has been announced, it was a chance to look at the new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro in flesh, and here’s a detailed look at the design, and the features of the new Pixel 7 series.

Google Pixel 7 series has launched with a starting price of Rs 59,999 for the Pixel 7 and Rs 84,999 for the Pixel 7 Pro. Both the phones come with 8GB and 12GB RAM, respectively. As you can see below, the Pixel 7 has two cameras at the back, while the Pixel 7 Pro features a triple rear camera setup. Even the screen sizes of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are different, wherein the former is a more compact of the two. These are also one of the first phones in the market to ship with Android 13 OS out of the box.

