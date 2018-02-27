English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

[In Pics] Google Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphones at MWC 2018: Nokia 1 And LAVA Z50

Here is a first look at the recently launched Google Android Oreo Go edition smartphones, Lava Z50 and Nokia 1.

News18.com

Updated:February 27, 2018, 5:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
[In Pics] Google Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphones at MWC 2018: Nokia 1 And LAVA Z50
Nokia 1 - Android Oreo Go Edition smartphone. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com)
Since the time Google has announced its Android Oreo Go edition for budget smartphones, the operating system has become another crucial element for the upcoming budget phones. With the Android Oreo Go edition, Google offers a better memory optimisation and regular availability of the latest security patches and updates by Google. Citing this, smartphone manufacturers have already started shaping their upcoming budget phones to work on the latest Android offering. This Mobile World Congress in Barcelona saw multiple such product launches, wherein the companies introduced their first ever Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphones. Here are two such smartphones launched at the MWC 2018, namely Nokia 1 and the Lava Z50.

Check out the latest Android Oreo Go edition smartphones by Nokia and Lava here:

Nokia 1

Read the full specifications here: MWC 2018: Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 And Two More Nokia Devices Launched by HMD Global

Nokia 1 5Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com

Nokia 1 4Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com

Nokia 1 3Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com

Nokia 1 2Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com

Nokia 1 1Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com

Also check out: [In Pics] Nokia 8110 Reloaded: Can it Bring Back The 'Slider Phone' Fashion?

Lava Z50

Read the full specifications here: Lava Z50 Announced as Company's First Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphone

Lava Z50 2Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com

Lava Z50 5Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com

Lava Z50 4Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com

Lava Z50 3Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com

Lava Z50 1Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com

Watch: Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look at MWC 2018


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES