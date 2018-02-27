English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
[In Pics] Google Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphones at MWC 2018: Nokia 1 And LAVA Z50
Here is a first look at the recently launched Google Android Oreo Go edition smartphones, Lava Z50 and Nokia 1.
Nokia 1 - Android Oreo Go Edition smartphone. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com)
Since the time Google has announced its Android Oreo Go edition for budget smartphones, the operating system has become another crucial element for the upcoming budget phones. With the Android Oreo Go edition, Google offers a better memory optimisation and regular availability of the latest security patches and updates by Google. Citing this, smartphone manufacturers have already started shaping their upcoming budget phones to work on the latest Android offering. This Mobile World Congress in Barcelona saw multiple such product launches, wherein the companies introduced their first ever Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphones. Here are two such smartphones launched at the MWC 2018, namely Nokia 1 and the Lava Z50.
Check out the latest Android Oreo Go edition smartphones by Nokia and Lava here:
Nokia 1
Read the full specifications here: MWC 2018: Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 And Two More Nokia Devices Launched by HMD Global
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Also check out: [In Pics] Nokia 8110 Reloaded: Can it Bring Back The 'Slider Phone' Fashion?
Lava Z50
Read the full specifications here: Lava Z50 Announced as Company's First Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphone
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Watch: Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
Check out the latest Android Oreo Go edition smartphones by Nokia and Lava here:
Nokia 1
Read the full specifications here: MWC 2018: Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 And Two More Nokia Devices Launched by HMD Global
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Also check out: [In Pics] Nokia 8110 Reloaded: Can it Bring Back The 'Slider Phone' Fashion?
Lava Z50
Read the full specifications here: Lava Z50 Announced as Company's First Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphone
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Watch: Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ram Gopal Varma Pens An Open Letter, Says Sridevi Had Been a 'Very Unhappy Woman'
- Pioneer AVH-Z5090BT In-Car Infotainment System Review – Is It Worth Rs 29,990?
- Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look Video at MWC 2018: World’s First FullView Touchscreen Notebook
- [In Pics] Google Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphones at MWC 2018: Nokia 1 And LAVA Z50
- Esha Gupta Gets Trolled For Tweet on Syria Crisis, Hits Back