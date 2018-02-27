English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
[In Pics] Nokia 8110 Reloaded: Can it Bring Back The 'Slider Phone' Fashion?
Yes, it comes with 'Snake'.
Nokia 8110 Reloaded has been launched by HMD Global at the MWC 2018. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com)
HMD Global, the home company of Nokia phones, introduced five new phones at this year's Mobile World Congress. While three of the new smartphones, namely Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) are Android One devices, the Nokia 1 was introduced as Nokia's first Android Oreo Go smartphone. The more exciting launch, however, was that of a reworked version of the company's iconic phone, Nokia 8110. After years of its discontinuation, HMD Global has now come up with a 4G version of the Nokia 8110. With the launch, the company aims to bring back the age-old trend of 'slider phones'. However far-fetched that idea might sound, the new Nokia 8110 does look appealing on many fronts.
Here are some images of the new Nokia 8110 (4G) and its (as Nokia mentions it) Banana-Yellow colour from various angles.
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com
So how do you like the new Nokia 8110? Let us know in the comment section below.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
