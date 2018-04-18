English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
[In Pics] OnePlus 6 Camera Samples Revealed by OnePlus CEO; Company Hints at Water Resistant Make
These are the very first camera samples of the upcoming OnePlus 6.
OnePlus 5T. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
OnePlus 6 is all set to launch as the company is gearing up with all kinds of promotional activities around the same. Till date, OnePlus has unveiled its plans for the smartphone's design, specifications, features and a lot more. Building on this, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has now shared certain samples of the camera capability of the OnePlus 6. In addition, the company has also tweeted out a post that seems to be hinting at the water-proof capability of the smartphone.
In a tweet on Monday, OnePlus hinted at the water resistance feature being present on the OnePlus 6. The tweet read, "Don't you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we ;)." Attached was a video of falling raindrops. The teaser, however, does not reveal the level of water resistance on the smartphone. It can be safely assumed that the OnePlus 6 will feature an IP67 water resistance, considering that it is the industry norm for Android flagships.
Additionally, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared the first ever camera samples of the OnePlus 6 through his recent posts on Weibo. The photos clicked at Stanford, California, depict buildings and flower beds and were clicked during the daytime. The post, however, does not reveal any camera specifications of the smartphone.
OnePlus 6 Camera Shot. (Image: Pete Lau/ Weibo)
OnePlus 6 Camera Shot. (Image: Pete Lau/ Weibo)
Earlier, a poster revealing the specifications of the OnePlus 6 had been posted by OnePlus. As per the image, the OnePlus 6 will be carrying an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As per some leaks, the smartphone is expected to be priced at $749 in the US and 4299 Yuan in China. If that is true, the highest configuration variant of the smartphone might retail at approximately Rs 45,000 in Indian currency. Meanwhile, the 128 GB and 64GB storage variants of the OnePlus 6 are expected to be priced at 3,299 Yuan (~Rs 34,000) and 3,799 Yuan (~Rs 39,000) respectively. This could be the first time that OnePlus fans may see three storage variants of a OnePlus phone.
Another tipster on Twitter, Roland Quandt, had spotted the listing of the smartphone on a Wi-Fi certification website. The April 2 listing confirmed an Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Qualcomm's latest WCN3990 Wi-Fi modem.
