[In Pics] Real Life 'World of Warcraft' Takes Place in Czech Forest
The event, which concluded on Sunday at Kamyk nad Vltavou, 70km (40 miles) south of Prague, has been going for 16 years.
A man dressed as a character from the computer game "World of Warcraft" stands on a field near the town of Kamyk nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, April 28, 2018. Picture taken April 28, 2018. (Image: REUTERS/David W Cerny)
Czech web developer Vojtech Ruzicka ditched his laptop and urban Prague lifestyle and decamped to the forest dressed as a blue-faced shaman for a "World of Warcraft" reenactment game. The 26-year-old was one of around 150 people who took part in a two-day live-action battle between orcs, elves, knights and other fantasy characters from the online role-playing game that has become a cultural phenomenon since launching in 2004.
Ruzicka designed and made his own fur-lined flowing gowns, decorated with skulls. To complete his costume, he painted his face blue and dyed his beard a glowing orange before taking his place in the forest as the Azeroth fighters defended their planet against the Burning Legion.
"I always forget the real world, it relaxes my mind,” he told Reuters.
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
For those unaware, World of Warcraft is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that is prominent across the world amongst gamers. First launched in 2004, the game, to this day, experiences massive engagement from gamers worldwide on its different version released through the years.
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters
