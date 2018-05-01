English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

[In Pics] Real Life 'World of Warcraft' Takes Place in Czech Forest

The event, which concluded on Sunday at Kamyk nad Vltavou, 70km (40 miles) south of Prague, has been going for 16 years.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2018, 3:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
[In Pics] Real Life 'World of Warcraft' Takes Place in Czech Forest
A man dressed as a character from the computer game "World of Warcraft" stands on a field near the town of Kamyk nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, April 28, 2018. Picture taken April 28, 2018. (Image: REUTERS/David W Cerny)
Czech web developer Vojtech Ruzicka ditched his laptop and urban Prague lifestyle and decamped to the forest dressed as a blue-faced shaman for a "World of Warcraft" reenactment game. The 26-year-old was one of around 150 people who took part in a two-day live-action battle between orcs, elves, knights and other fantasy characters from the online role-playing game that has become a cultural phenomenon since launching in 2004.

Ruzicka designed and made his own fur-lined flowing gowns, decorated with skulls. To complete his costume, he painted his face blue and dyed his beard a glowing orange before taking his place in the forest as the Azeroth fighters defended their planet against the Burning Legion.

"I always forget the real world, it relaxes my mind,” he told Reuters.

The event, which concluded on Sunday at Kamyk nad Vltavou, 70km (40 miles) south of Prague, has been going for 16 years.

World of Warcraft 5 Image: Reuters

World of Warcraft 4 Image: Reuters

World of Warcraft 3 Image: Reuters

World of Warcraft 2 Image: Reuters

World of Warcraft 1 Image: Reuters

For those unaware, World of Warcraft is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that is prominent across the world amongst gamers. First launched in 2004, the game, to this day, experiences massive engagement from gamers worldwide on its different version released through the years.

Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review | Is it the Best Under Rs 30,000?


 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 To Launch Soon; Release Date, Specs And Price

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You