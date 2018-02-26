[In Pics] Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Samsung DeX Launched: All You Need to Know

South Korean tech giant Samsung at an exclusive event in Barcelona, ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2018, launched its next flagship smartphones- the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The company also showcased its improved DeX Pad along with the wireless Fast Charging dock.The Galaxy S9+ is powered by a 10nm, 64bit, octa-core Exynos 9810 (4x 2.9GHz + 4x 1.9GHz) with 6GB of RAM and support for up to 400GB microSD card.Both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in the western markets.There’s a dual-lens camera setup in the bigger Galaxy S9+ with 12MP telephoto and 12MP wide-angle lenses with an aperture of f/2.4 and f/1.5 respectively.On the front, there is an 8MP f/1.7 A/F camera for selfies. There is a wide-angle mode along with other features too.As far as security is concerned, the new Galaxy phones offer facial recognition along with the iris scanner. The fingerprint scanner at the back is now below the camera module making it more easily accessible unlike in the S8 or S8+.Both the flagship are powered by Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The Galaxy S9 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and weighs 163 grams while the bigger Galaxy S9+ is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery and weighs 189 grams.Talking about the new Samsung DeX Pad, it has been redesigned to allow users to use the 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone. It now supports up to 2K monitors. For enterprise usage, Samsung now lets IT managers add the logo of their company on the DeX screen and also the option to control access to certain apps.(The author is attending MWC 2018 in Barcelona on the invite of Samsung Mobile India.)