In Pics: The New Apple Watch Series 7 with Durable Body and Bigger Display

Apple on Tuesday night unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 7, a slimmer device with a wider screen than its predecessor. The company also unveiled four new iPhones and new iPads during a virtual event held from California. The new addition in Apple family includes - iPad and iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
The Apple Watch Series 7 will start at $399 and be available later this year in the US. The India-specific prices will be announced by the company shortly. Details about its availability in India are also yet to be announced, though Apple said that it would be available in the US later this year.
HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW APPLE WATCH SERIES 7:
The new watch has a display that is 20% larger than the Series 6. The watch can display 50% more text and also has a full keyboard that you can tap or swipe to type out text messages.
The dial of the new watch comes in three finishes - aluminium, stainless steel, and titanium. Users can enjoy a new user interface and better readability with the larger screen.
Apple says the flat display is 70 per cent brighter than the predecessor, and users will get 18 hours of usage time. The watch is also likely to offer more space for text.
The Apple Watch Series 7 retains popular features like ECG, blood oxygen monitor as well as get new Watch Faces and faster-charging tech with USB Type-C.
It is made with 100 per cent recycled aluminium and also features a more durable glass that Apple claims is crack resistant, while an IP6X dust-protection rating is added to the WR50 water resistance. It is also water resistant.
HERE’S FULL SPECIFICATIONS OF APPLE WATCH SERIES 7:
- Released date: 14 September 2021
- Display Size: 41mm
- Dial Shape: Rectangle
- Display Type: OLED Retina
- Backlight Display: Yes
- Dial Colour: Silver, Grey, Gold and Blue
- Touchscreen: Yes
- Water Resistant: Yes
- Water Resistance Depth: 50m
- Usage: Fitness and Outdoor
- Battery Type: Lithium Ion
- Rechargeable Battery: Yes
- Other Display Features: LTPO OLED Always-On Retina display
Connectivity features:
- Bluetooth: Yes
- Wi-Fi: Yes
- GPS: Yes
Fitness and watch functions:
- Heart Rate Monitor: Yes
- Calorie Count: Yes
- Step Count: Yes
- Altimeter: Yes
- Compass: Yes
- Calendar: Yes
- Alarm Clock: Yes
- Date & Time Display: Yes
- Language: English
- Other Fitness Features: Blood Oxgen Sensor, ECG sensor
Audio and video features
- Speaker: Yes
- Microphone: Yes
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here