In Pics: The New Apple Watch Series 7 with Durable Body and Bigger Display

Apple on Tuesday night unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 7, a slimmer device with a wider screen than its predecessor. The company also unveiled four new iPhones and new iPads during a virtual event held from California. The new addition in Apple family includes - iPad and iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will start at $399 and be available later this year in the US. The India-specific prices will be announced by the company shortly. Details about its availability in India are also yet to be announced, though Apple said that it would be available in the US later this year.

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW APPLE WATCH SERIES 7:

The new watch has a display that is 20% larger than the Series 6. The watch can display 50% more text and also has a full keyboard that you can tap or swipe to type out text messages.

The dial of the new watch comes in three finishes - aluminium, stainless steel, and titanium. Users can enjoy a new user interface and better readability with the larger screen.

Apple says the flat display is 70 per cent brighter than the predecessor, and users will get 18 hours of usage time. The watch is also likely to offer more space for text.

The Apple Watch Series 7 retains popular features like ECG, blood oxygen monitor as well as get new Watch Faces and faster-charging tech with USB Type-C.

It is made with 100 per cent recycled aluminium and also features a more durable glass that Apple claims is crack resistant, while an IP6X dust-protection rating is added to the WR50 water resistance. It is also water resistant.

HERE’S FULL SPECIFICATIONS OF APPLE WATCH SERIES 7:

Released date: 14 September 2021

Display Size: 41mm

Dial Shape: Rectangle

Display Type: OLED Retina

Backlight Display: Yes

Dial Colour: Silver, Grey, Gold and Blue

Touchscreen: Yes

Water Resistant: Yes

Water Resistance Depth: 50m

Usage: Fitness and Outdoor

Battery Type: Lithium Ion

Rechargeable Battery: Yes

Other Display Features: LTPO OLED Always-On Retina display

Connectivity features:

Bluetooth: Yes

Wi-Fi: Yes

GPS: Yes

Fitness and watch functions:

Heart Rate Monitor: Yes

Calorie Count: Yes

Step Count: Yes

Altimeter: Yes

Compass: Yes

Calendar: Yes

Alarm Clock: Yes

Date & Time Display: Yes

Language: English

Other Fitness Features: Blood Oxgen Sensor, ECG sensor

Audio and video features

Speaker: Yes

Microphone: Yes

