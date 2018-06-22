English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

[In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed

The Redmi 6 Pro will be the first Xiaomi Device in India to sport a Notch display.

News18.com

Updated:June 22, 2018, 3:42 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro can be seen in an image that has surfaced online recently.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be making its way to the Indian market on June 25. The upcoming device by Xiaomi will be the first one to sport a notch display in India and will also come with a dual camera setup. Much has been revealed about the smartphone in recent online reports and now, images of the device have also surfaced on the Internet. As can be seen from the images, the device will indeed come with a notch display, a micro-USB 2.0 at the chin, a headphone jack at the top as well as a dual camera setup at the back. In fact, the back of the smartphone looks strikingly similar to Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro. Here is a look at Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone in all its glory.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 1 The Redmi 6 Pro will be the first Xiaomi Device in India to sport a Notch display.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 2 The notch display on the Redmi 6 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 3 The Redmi 6 Pro in its box.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 4 The Redmi 6 Pro will sport minimalistic bezels at the bottom.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 5 Redmi 6 Pro will come with MIUI 9 out-of-the-box and will be upgradeable to MIUI 10.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 6 The Redmi 6 Pro headphone jack is placed at the top.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 7 Redmi 6 Pro micro-USB 2.0.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 8 Redmi 6 Pro will come with a dual SIM slot and a microSD slot.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 9 The volume rockers and the power button have been placed on the right of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 10 Redmi 6 Pro dual camera at the back.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 11 Redmi 6 Pro will come with a plastic finish back.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 12 Redmi 6 Pro notch display.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
