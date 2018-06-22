[In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed

The Redmi 6 Pro will be the first Xiaomi Device in India to sport a Notch display.

The notch display on the Redmi 6 Pro.

The Redmi 6 Pro in its box.

The Redmi 6 Pro will sport minimalistic bezels at the bottom.

Redmi 6 Pro will come with MIUI 9 out-of-the-box and will be upgradeable to MIUI 10.

The Redmi 6 Pro headphone jack is placed at the top.

Redmi 6 Pro micro-USB 2.0.

Redmi 6 Pro will come with a dual SIM slot and a microSD slot.

The volume rockers and the power button have been placed on the right of the smartphone.

Redmi 6 Pro dual camera at the back.

Redmi 6 Pro will come with a plastic finish back.

Redmi 6 Pro notch display.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be making its way to the Indian market on June 25. The upcoming device by Xiaomi will be the first one to sport a notch display in India and will also come with a dual camera setup. Much has been revealed about the smartphone in recent online reports and now, images of the device have also surfaced on the Internet. As can be seen from the images, the device will indeed come with a notch display, a micro-USB 2.0 at the chin, a headphone jack at the top as well as a dual camera setup at the back. In fact, the back of the smartphone looks strikingly similar to Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro. Here is a look at Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone in all its glory.