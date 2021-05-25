In Response to Govt, WhatsApp Says It Won't Limit Functionality Of Those Who Don't Accept New Terms

Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has said that it will not limit the functionality of WhatsApp for users who haven’t accepted the new privacy policy. In a letter responding to the Government of India’s request to withdraw the new controversial policy, WhatsApp reiterated that the terms of service does not change the privacy of people’s personal messages. The company said that the purpose of the new policy is to provide additional information about how people can interact with businesses if they choose to do so. WhatsApp also said that it won’t limit the functionality of users who do not accept the changes, as opposed to what was mentioned in the company’s FAQs page.

“We have responded to the Government of India’s letter and assured them that the privacy of users remains our highest priority," WhatsApp said in a statement. “We will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works in the coming weeks. Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the update as well as when people choose to use relevant optional features, like communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook." WhatsApp further said that it hopes the new approach reinforces the choice that all users have whether or not they want to interact with a business. “We will maintain this approach until at least the forthcoming PDP law comes into effect."

The Centre had written to WhatsApp on May 18, asking the Facebook-owned platform to withdraw its controversial policy. The government had also said that WhatsApp’s new policy is in violation of Indian laws. WhatsApp says that a majority of its users have already accepted the new terms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here