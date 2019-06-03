English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Russia, Tinder Will Have to Hand Over User Data if the Government Demands It
Tinder is a part of a list of online services operating in Russia, which is compulsorily required to store six months' user data and reveal it to the government when asked.
Tinder is a part of a list of online services operating in Russia, which is compulsorily required to store six months' user data and reveal it to the government when asked.
Loading...
Dating app Tinder is now required to provide user data to Russian intelligence agencies, the country’s communications regulator said Monday. The app was included on a new list of online services operating in Russia that are required to provide user data on demand to Russian authorities, including the FSB security agency.
Russia adopted a flurry of legislation in recent years tightening control over online activity. Among other things, Internet companies are required to store six months’ worth of user data and be ready to hand them over to authorities. The communications regulator said Monday that Tinder had shared with them information about the company and that it is now on the list of online apps and websites that are expected to cooperate with the FSB.
Russian authorities last year issued an order to ban messaging app Telegram after it refused to provide the user data as required by the Russian law. Tinder was not immediately available for comment.
Russia adopted a flurry of legislation in recent years tightening control over online activity. Among other things, Internet companies are required to store six months’ worth of user data and be ready to hand them over to authorities. The communications regulator said Monday that Tinder had shared with them information about the company and that it is now on the list of online apps and websites that are expected to cooperate with the FSB.
Russian authorities last year issued an order to ban messaging app Telegram after it refused to provide the user data as required by the Russian law. Tinder was not immediately available for comment.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Bigg Boss 13 Feature Vahbiz Dorabjee and Rashmi Desai?
- Delhi CM Announces Free Bus, Metro Rides for Women: Here’s a Look at Other Cities With Free Public Transport
- Your Facebook, Twitter And Instagram: What Social Media Screening For US Visa Means
- Stop the Internet Outrage, You Can Write to DDC on What You Think of AAP's Free Rides for Women
- PUBG: The Recent Incidents Indicate This Game is More Dangerous Than You May Imagine
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results