In The New Apple iMac, iPad Pro And Apple TV 4K, Attention To Detail Really Stands Out

Attention to detail is something you just expect from Apple. The finest of things. Subtle tweaks to how you interact with physical things with the Apple logo on them. The Apple Spring Loaded Event 2021 gave us the first glimpses of the new colorful iMac line-up, the purple edition of the Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone 12 Mini, the new iPad Pro series, the Apple TV 4K as well as the AirTag for those amongst us who are proudly absentminded. At first glance, you see the sparkling new and the promise the new and more powerful innards holds. Yet, most of these new Apple products have a few elements that you may not immediately realize at first glance. And it is true for the new iMac, the new iPad Pro lineup, the Apple TV 4K, the latest iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini editions and more.

Let us start with the gorgeous new iMacs first. This is the slimmest iMac you’d have ever seen perhaps and is just 11.5mm thin. The reason is the switch to the Apple M1 chip, which due to its system on chip foundations, helps significantly reduce the space taken by the logic board and components. Look at this from side on, and the flat sides have a very iPad Pro-esque look—and it is a mighty big footprint with the 24-inch 4.5K Retina display. Add the as many as 7 colour options too, and its choices aplenty. Yet, what’ll probably bring a smile to your face as you set up your new iMac is the power connector that attaches to the back via magnets. A simple click, and it is in place. No more old-style connectors that require some amount of pushing and some amount of pulling, depending on what you want to achieve at the time. It is a woven cable too, which should make it a lot more robust, and these will be colour matched with the iMac you’ve chosen. The power adapter gets the ethernet port, instead of that being on the iMac itself, or you needing accessories connect to LAN. The network connectivity will come alongside the power delivery, through one cable. And now, you finally have the Touch ID option with the Magic Keyboard too.

The Apple iPad Pro has been sitting alongside the MacBook series, and it has been quite close in terms of the performance. Even though iPadOS and macOS are completely different platforms to work with. Yet, with the new iPad Pro, you can get up to 16GB of RAM. That’s for the top two spec variants, with 1TB and 2TB of storage. The other iPad Pro variants get 8GB RAM. With 16GB RAM on board, and the new Apple M1 chip bringing at par in terms of the hardware with the Apple MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro 13, you could just see the iPadOS really shine through as a productivity platform for even the most demanding use cases. It is the iPad Pro 12.9 that gets the Liquid Retina XDR display, something that creative professionals would love, and a tech that was till now limited to the pro-display line. The display will have more than 2,500 dimming zones, with more than 10,000 mini-LEDs that have been grouped to allow better detailing, HDR and finer brightness control for different zones on the screen. The FaceTime camera is now ultrawide and will automatically move frame depending on where you are to keep you at the center of the frame. And if more folks join in with you, the view will become wider to include them too. Without you having to reposition the iPad. Last but not least, the USB-C port on the new iPad Pro is now a Thunderbolt port, which supports up to 40Gbps for data transfer and can therefore have you hook up your iPad Pro to a Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution. Oh, and you can now have the Smart Keyboard Folio in white colour too.

Apple has finally updated the Apple TV 4K hardware with a more powerful processor, the A12 Bionic, which means it is now smart enough for cool stuff such as High Frame Rate HDR. Still, the finer things you’ll really appreciate include how your iPhone can be called into action for colour balancing your television display settings for the best picture quality, according to how the ambient lighting is around you. And then there is the new remote, which has a touch enabled click pad, a power button for the Apple TV 4K and your TV and moves the Siri key to the side spine.

When you do finally spend your money on a new iMac or a new Apple TV 4K or a new iPad Pro, these finer set of experience enhances will be the sort of stuff you’ll regularly appreciate. These will not sit at the top of the spec sheet on the shop floor, but you’ll interface with these quite often. And it is these finer things which often make a world of difference.

