In Times of COVID: The Goqii Vital 3.0 Smart Band Can Detect Your Body Temperature

Goqii has announced a new fitness band called Vital 3.0 which is claimed to be a "breakthrough" in detecting early COVID-19 symptoms. While that is a bold claim, the only early symptom this fitness band can detect changes in body temperature. It is true that a sudden rise in body temperature is one of the symptoms of the virus however, that does not mean that it can detect COVID-19 accurately.

According to the company, it has partnered with German health tech company, Thryve, and says that the combination of various sensors on the fitness tracker can help detect COVID-19. However the trials are said to be underway and the results are expected in the next six months.

"Goqii Vital 3.0 will be available in India in phases and on an immediate basis for the frontline workers, government and private enterprises and some units will be available for the public," the company said in a statement.

The new Vital 3.0 comes with an inbuilt temperature display and a thermal sensor that has two ways of temperature monitoring -continuous monitoring feature and on-demand. It is said to track temperatures ranging from 77°F to 113 °F with an accuracy of +/- 0.3 °F. The fitness band can also track Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Sleep, All day Activity and Steps. Goqii Brand Ambassador Akshay Kumar has donated 1,000 units of the Vital 3.0 to the Mumbai Police who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

Priced at Rs 3,999 the Vital 3.0 is available for pre-booking on Goqii India’s website and will soon be available to purchase via Amazon and Flipkart. Users purchasing the Goqii Vital 3.0 will also get 12 months of Goqii Play subscription and three months of Goqii Health Coach subscription.

