In Yet Another Incident, Apple Watch Helps Save 25-Yr-Old Running Coach's Life

In yet another incident, the Apple Watch has again been credited towards saving a man’s life. This time around, 25-year-old sales specialist and running coach Brandon Schneider from Long Island is the person who was able to get help on time, because he was wearing an Apple Watch. According to a report in Apple Insider, Schneider was in the emergency room and asked to use the bathroom, where he lost consciousness and fell to the ground. The Apple Watch’s fall detection feature recognised the fall and alerted the emergency services, as well as his father who was with Schneider at the time.

“I remember washing my hands and thinking to myself, is something going to happen," Schneider was quoted in the report as saying. “My Apple Watch detected a hard fall, and I did not respond to the haptic message that requires a response within 45 seconds." CT scans revealed the Schneider has a fractured skull and multiple hematomas that were growing in size. The 25-year-old underwent brain surgery and woke up four days later. “Those who have an Apple watch, may be able to set up their emergency contacts, which I don’t know what sparked the idea in me sometime before this incident occurred to make sure I had that setup, but I want to encourage people to do that," he was quoted in the report as saying.

Apple introduced the fall detection feature on the Apple Watch with the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2018.

