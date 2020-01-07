Dell Mobile Connect Update For Windows 10 is Great News For Apple iPhone Users

Dell Technologies Inc. is adding a critical feature that will make its laptops more attractive to Apple iPhone users. The company is reportedly set to update its Mobile Connect software, which will now let the iPhone users mirror their screens on Dell systems. The development was reported by Bloomberg, which has revealed that the Texas-based electronics company is trying to improve the relevance of its Microsoft Windows 10 powered laptops to iPhone users. The feature will be rolling out in coming months as an update to Dell’s Mobile Connect software. After the new update, Dell users will be able to drag photos, videos and other files from their iPhone to their computers or laptops. This is not the first time when something of the sorts is being tried.

Earlier in 2018, Dell laptops have been added a feature to mirror Android phones. The updated software will now bring the same feature to the iOS devices. For using the new software, Dell users will be required to download an iPhone app. The Mobile Connect software for iPhone will work with Dell XPS, Inspiron, Vostro and Alienware laptops running Windows 10. There is no doubt that the upcoming update for Dell Mobile Connect is great news for iPhone users who also use a Dell laptop, particularly at work, because this will bring the iPhone and their laptop ever closer in terms of the usage experience. This will make it much easier to transfer files, reply to messages, keep a tab on notifications and enable a more immersive app usage experience.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.