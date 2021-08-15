Independence Day 2021: How to Download Custom Stickers, Frames on WhatsApp

India is celebrating 75th Independence Day today, August 15, and citizens are taking it to social media, commemorating freedom fighters. Several third-party apps have also surfaced on Android Play Store to let users share Independence Day-themed stickers and frames on WhatsApp. Sadly, WhatsApp is not offering native stickers to mark the occasion; therefore, iPhone users will need to rely on forwarded stickers - as Apple App Store does not have third-party apps promising these features. If you have an Android phone, here’s how you can get Independence Day stickers.

Before we dive into the process, users must note that third-party apps from only certified developers should be downloaded. It’s always best to check the developers’ official website (link available on Play Store) to get more details about the company.

As spotted by The Indian Express, users can check out ‘Independence Day – August 15 Stickers WA & Frames’ on Google Play Store. The app does not require any login setup, and users can straight check out Independence Day 2021-themed GIFs, stickers, and frames for WhatsApp. To download, go through the available sticker packs under the Sticker section. Once you open them, download the stickers (with the plus symbol) and ‘select add to WhatsApp.’ Once the download is complete, Android users can find the stickers in their sticker section on WhatsApp. As mentioned, iOS users can save Independence Day stickers sent by others and then re-share them. In case you want to share Independence Day 2021 quotes, you can check out our other coverage.

Recently, WhatsApp updated its Web and Desktop clients with new photo editing tools. Similar to the photo editing tools on WhatsApp for Android and iOS, users can add emoji, stickers, and text to the image. Unfortunately, WhatsApp Web and Desktop app do not offer the ability to add filters, like Black and White and Chrome on photos (yet).

