English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India a Market of High Importance and Potential for Apple, Reinstates Tim Cook
During Apple's recent earnings call, Cook stated that it is very important for Apple to be able to serve the Indian market better.
During Apple's recent earnings call, Cook stated that it is very important for Apple to be able to serve the Indian market better.
Loading...
Reiterating that India is an important market for Apple, CEO Tim Cook said the current iPhone manufacturing will see maximum growth in days to come amid the renewed push to open its branded retail stores in the country. In an earnings call with analysts after declaring its Q2 results late Tuesday, Cook said the company has made some "adjustments in India and have seen preliminary some better results there".
"India is a very important market in the long-term. It's a challenging market in the short-term. But we're learning a lot. We have started manufacturing there which is very important to be able to serve the market in a reasonable way. And we're growing that capability there," said the Apple CEO.
Giving an impetus to its India manufacturing plans, Apple has started the assembling of iPhone 7 at its supplier Wistron's facility in Bengaluru. Taiwanese industrial major Wistron already assembles iPhone 6S in the country. Cook also emphasized on the company's plans to open its branded stores in India. "We would like to place retail stores there. And we're working with the government to seek approval to do that. And so, we plan on going in there with sort of all of our might," said Cook.
Apple is slowly but steadily strategising its plans to make deeper inroads in a country where over 450 million people use smartphones, mostly Android and from China. "We've opened a developer, accelerator there, which we're very happy with some of the things coming out of there. It's a long-term play. It's not something that's going to be on overnight huge business. But I think the growth potential is phenomenal," Cook told the analysts as Apple posted a revenue of $58 billion for its second quarter of 2019.
In India, price is a key factor when it comes to buying a smartphone. According to Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research, this is like a fresh start for Apple in India once it localizes assembly operations. "It needs to target the growing price segment of $400 above. Timing-wise, things are fine but Apple still need to work around its pricing strategy," Pathak told IANS.
Last one year has been tough for Apple in India, with its market share tumbling to less than 1 per cent in the first quarter of 2019. Realising this, Apple has begun reducing the price of newly-launched iPhones in India. The company offered a "promotional offer" earlier this month to bring down the cost of its Rs 76,900 iPhone XR (64GB) by as much as Rs 23,000. Cook said that it doesn't bother him that it's primarily Android business at the moment in India "because that just means there's a lot of opportunity there".
"India is a very important market in the long-term. It's a challenging market in the short-term. But we're learning a lot. We have started manufacturing there which is very important to be able to serve the market in a reasonable way. And we're growing that capability there," said the Apple CEO.
Giving an impetus to its India manufacturing plans, Apple has started the assembling of iPhone 7 at its supplier Wistron's facility in Bengaluru. Taiwanese industrial major Wistron already assembles iPhone 6S in the country. Cook also emphasized on the company's plans to open its branded stores in India. "We would like to place retail stores there. And we're working with the government to seek approval to do that. And so, we plan on going in there with sort of all of our might," said Cook.
Apple is slowly but steadily strategising its plans to make deeper inroads in a country where over 450 million people use smartphones, mostly Android and from China. "We've opened a developer, accelerator there, which we're very happy with some of the things coming out of there. It's a long-term play. It's not something that's going to be on overnight huge business. But I think the growth potential is phenomenal," Cook told the analysts as Apple posted a revenue of $58 billion for its second quarter of 2019.
In India, price is a key factor when it comes to buying a smartphone. According to Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research, this is like a fresh start for Apple in India once it localizes assembly operations. "It needs to target the growing price segment of $400 above. Timing-wise, things are fine but Apple still need to work around its pricing strategy," Pathak told IANS.
Last one year has been tough for Apple in India, with its market share tumbling to less than 1 per cent in the first quarter of 2019. Realising this, Apple has begun reducing the price of newly-launched iPhones in India. The company offered a "promotional offer" earlier this month to bring down the cost of its Rs 76,900 iPhone XR (64GB) by as much as Rs 23,000. Cook said that it doesn't bother him that it's primarily Android business at the moment in India "because that just means there's a lot of opportunity there".
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
- Gambhir Among 'The Most Insecure' People I've Worked With: Upton
- The Long Night Breaks Series Viewership Records for Game of Thrones, Becomes Most Tweeted About Episode
- Barcelona vs Liverpool, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger Leak Ahead of OnePlus 7 Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results