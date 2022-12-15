India Art Fair 2023 to Highlight Digital Artistic Talent & Art Made on Apple iPad Pro

The 2023 edition of the India Art Fair will feature its most ambitious showcase to date, highlighting a wide range of modern and digital artistic talent. A Digital Residency Hub displaying works produced by the three India Art Fair Digital Artists in Residence is among the tech-meets-art projects and installations that will be exhibited in the fair’s Studio. ‘Finding the Extraordinary in the Ordinary’ will be the topic of all the artwork, which will be created entirely on iPad Pro.

In her colourful pictures of women titled ‘Loag Kya Kahenge,’ visual artist and illustrator Mira Felicia Malhotra will investigate the peculiarities of Indian family life. The audio-visual book anthology series ‘Bestsellers’ by author, poet, and artist Gaurav Ogale will inspire viewers to explore the fascinating histories of common people. Varun Desai, a multidisciplinary artist, will construct an immersive projection space that provides a window into a future where artificial intelligence and human consciousness are fused.

All three artists—Gaurav Ogale, Mira Felicia Malhotra and Varun Desai, have interesting perspectives to share about the iPad.

“I carry the objects that allow me to think and create,” Gaurav says, “not only tools like my iPad Pro on which I take to write and draw, but also the more sentimental objects that ground me.”

Gaurav now relies on his iPad Pro with Procreate and the Adobe Suite for his practice. He uses Apple Pencil to sketch and color, and incorporates scans and photos in his work. Adobe Premiere is then used to animate the pieces. “I wish someone told me three years ago that technology is not as rigid and unfriendly as I thought it was!” he says. “It has become such a support system — iPad Pro’s display is so sensitive, it feels like sketching on paper.”

When asked about her love for digital art, Mira replies that she’s too in love with the undo button. It’s not about avoiding mistakes, but about being able to make improvements as she goes along creating her best work.

“Working digitally allows me to experiment and make changes without losing accuracy.” She takes her iPad Pro with her everywhere, including on vacation, and relies on Procreate for sketching and the new hover feature for a faster workflow. Mira also uses Artivive to bring her illustrations to life with animation and AR. Recently, she’s been exploring 3D drawing on her iPad Pro.

Varun Desai said, “I use code like a painter uses a paintbrush, it is my primary tool,” when asked about the difference between his medium and more traditional visual art mediums. “It is absolutely the same as working with paint — I go into it with intention, and just like painting there is a lot of room to play with chance.” Using tools like Processing on iPad Pro, which he calls a “flexible software sketchbook,” Varun uses his technical and imaginative skills to create dynamic artworks by setting rules and inputs for his system.

