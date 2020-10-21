India Has Maximum Mobile Gamers in Gujarat & Maharashtra, Ahmedabad Tops the List

Seven cities in Gujarat and Maharashtra have the maximum number of mobile gamers, a report by the UK-based data firm Opensignal has revealed. According to the report published Tuesday, out of 48 cities whose mobile network experience was analysed, Ahmedabad topped the list with a score of 71.7 out of 100. The company explains that the score measures how "users perceive real-time multiplayer mobile gaming on cellular networks."

Next in line is Navi Mumbai with a score of 70.1 out of 100 followed by Vadodara (69.8), Surat (68), Bhopal (67.8), Mumbai (67.8), Gwalior (67.7), Indore (67.7), Thane (65.7), and Rajkot (64.3). Other big Indian cities like Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata attained a score of 59.8, 61.3, and 57.2, respectively. Cities like Varanasi and Thiruvananthapuram scored the least with points below 50. Opensignal further explains that mobile gaming in India has "risen exponentially" with the introduction of affordable smartphones, low-cost data, and improved Internet bandwidth. Notably, online mobile gaming is also reaching Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities widely due to similar factors.

The report also highlights that good gaming experience depends on three factors: UDP (User Datagram Protocol) Latency, Packet Loss, and Jitter. The UDP characterises the responsiveness of the network connection, that means that lower latencies in the Internet connectivity improve reaction times of players in action games, especially battle royale games like PUBG Mobile(banned in India), Call of Duty, and more. Packet loss denotes the amount of data packets that never reach their destination while Jitter characterises as "the variability of the arrival time of data packets."

Meanwhile, a data analytics firm that tracks the growth and revenue of mobile apps, App Annie estimates that the mobile games market In India is currently worth $1.1 billion with the number of users projected to reach roughly 62 crores by this year. Earlier in August, a report by Sensor Tower showed that spending in mobile games increased by 27 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2020 to $19.3 billion even as game downloads in India increased by nearly one billion during the same period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.