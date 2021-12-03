India Is A Place Where People Build Things And Take It Globally: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that it’s “heartening” to see start-up culture in India and also said that Google wants to provide technological support in the form of AI to help startups in India “scale up”.

While speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Pichai said, “It is heartening to see a number of start-ups in India that are proving themselves at the global stage. We want to support companies in India. We want to provide them with AI and technology so that they can scale up their operations.”

Talking about the start-up culture in the country, he said, “I see India as a place where people build things and take it globally. That’s why we invested in Google Pay, and we are doing it in other markets also. We want to play the enabling role - be it supporting the market and providing a technological platform.”

Commenting on future technology, Pichai mentioned that the future will be dominated by AI and AR (Augmented Reality). One of the key developments in terms of enhancing experience would be using AI to understand what people are actually talking about.

“Over time, computing will adapt naturally to people, be more immersive and ambient, not as a black rectangle (in the form of a mobile phone). The future will be AR (Augmented Reality). You see elements of it in watches right now. And to do all that, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is going to play a big part in it. We are working on it - Google Lambda is one such product, which will be using AI to understand what is being said (speech) and lead to conversation,” added Pichai.

