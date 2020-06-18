India Joins Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence as Founding Member

India has joined the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) as a founding member, in a bid to promote joint governmental initiatives around the development of artificial intelligence (AI), and its implementation in everyday affairs. The GPAI initiative includes Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and United States of America, alongside India. The body will be supported by a Secretariat hosted at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris, France, and have two ‘Centres of Expertise’ – one in Montreal, Canada, and the other in Paris.

According to a media release, India’s involvement with the GPAI will work to “guide the responsible development and use of AI, grounded in human rights, inclusion, diversity, innovation, and economic growth.” GPAI will also focus on promoting the practical use of AI and not just research in theory, with the eventual goal of nurturing AI applications in various fields. The body will facilitate the coming together of industry stakeholders, government bodies, civil groups and academic professionals, in order to create new applications of AI that can be implemented in real life.

India has been striving for inclusion of more AI curriculum right from the school level. It is also investing in training teachers to get a better understanding of artificial intelligence, and government bodies are further using AI in business environments, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Champions’ initiative for small and medium businesses. The government has also announced initiatives such as National AI Strategy and National AI Portal, for further implementation of AI in everyday situations.

GPAI’s primary focus will be on responsible development of AI, while keeping human rights at the centre of all applications. One of the use cases to be researched on by the global alliance is the use of AI in gauging, tackling and responding to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, and possibly play a bigger role in shaping up key strategies in a post-Covid world.