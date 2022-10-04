India Mobile Congress 2022 Highlights: What We Saw This Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 5G telephony services in the country, ushering in an era of ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones. The Prime Minister launched the 5G services in select cities at the India Mobile Congress 2022 conference.

The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. It supports lag-free connectivity and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real time. It will help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications.

Also, it will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. 5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, and deliver critical services such as telesurgery and autonomous cars, among others.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL will be launching its 5G service by August next year, as informed by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress 2022 this week. “BSNL to provide 5G services next year August 15 onwards,” he was quoted in multiple reports.

He mentioned that India will have three private and one public telecom player in the 5G arena, and also added that 5G plans would remain affordable for subscribers. He also talked about bringing 5G services to 200 cities in the next 6 months and covering up to 90 per cent of the country with 5G in the next two years.

Airtel launched its 5G service in some parts of India just a few days back, and the telco has claimed that it will cover pan India with its 5G network by 2024. Jio is planning to have most of the country covered with its 5G service by December this year. Vodafone Idea is also making its 5G launch plans but has not given a definite timeline for its availability to consumers.

