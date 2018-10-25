India Mobile Congress Live Updates: Mukesh Ambani Says India to have 100% 4G Population Soon

India is ranked 135th rank in terms of broadband connectivity. Jio Fibre will look to change this. Jio Fibre will be offered as widely as possible and at the most affordable rates to take India into the top three in terms of broadband usage. 5G will be the biggest focus for Jio in the Indian market and as such a 5G experience center has been set up to realise the true potential of India's telecom might.
#IMC2018 is Asia’s biggest #techevent. Govt. reps, tycoons, techies & consumers all in 1 place: Aerocity, N. Delhi, Oct. 25-27. Experience the latest #telecom #IT wonders. #IndiaMobileCongress is the #DigitalDestinationofIndia.— IMC 2018 (@exploreIMC) October 25, 2018
"Today we are living in an India of unprecented hope and promise. We are no longer a poor country. By 2021 only 3 percent will live under the poverty line." ~ Mr. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited speaking at #IMC2018 pic.twitter.com/11yERt8h5t— IMC 2018 (@exploreIMC) October 25, 2018
"We have to be mindful that data is most important resource in this Digital world" ~ Mr. Mukesh Ambani at #IMC2018— IMC 2018 (@exploreIMC) October 25, 2018
India has an immensely exciting future in terms of telecom due to the prime massive working force the country has. India's entrepreneurs are contributing to India's explosive growth in the mobile sector. Jio is the prime reason for why India is now the country with the highest amount of mobile data usage in the world. Soon India will be having a 100 percent 4G population, Mukesh Ambani says.
With JioGigaFibre I plan to give a push to providing seamless connectivity to everybody. We plan to increase internet connectivity to the last village in tehy country. Jio is aiming to take the digital drive to the villages of India with its JioPhone. The combination of connectivity and affordability is Jio's main USP as it tries to make headway into 4G connectivity for all.
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani has taken the stage
The reason behind India's growth in technology has been because of development-oriented policies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is growing at the fastest rate in terms of the digital consumer base. A huge number of new entrepreneurs have come up who are adding to India's growth story.
"I have seen the power of technology and was part of some of the transformations tech has brought about. Biggest asset of India's transformation is smartphone and the internet." ~ Dr.Youngky Kim, President and Head of #Samsung Networks at #IMC2018#SamsungAtIMC@Samsung_IN pic.twitter.com/pW4LjDT2Ag— IMC 2018 (@exploreIMC) October 25, 2018
Samsung Network's chief Dr.Youngky Kim on stage now.
"5G will enable seamless machine to machine to human communication, Facilitate smart Agriculture, and make technologies such as robotics and AI possible." ~ Dr.Youngky Kim, President and head of #Samsung networks at #IMC2018@Samsung @Samsung_IN #SamsungAtIMC pic.twitter.com/3Gh9rajF0D— IMC 2018 (@exploreIMC) October 25, 2018
"The IMC aims to provide a platform to come together to chart the future roadmap of 5G" ~ @Secretary_DoT at #IMC2018@DoT_India #ShotOnHonor #indiamobilecongress pic.twitter.com/X2MXFPzRXa— IMC 2018 (@exploreIMC) October 25, 2018
NDCP aims to add to the growth of the nation by encompassing latest tech, says Aruna Sundarajan, Secretary Department of Telecom.
"NDCP aims to lay strong foundation to build next generation growth platforms" ~ @Secretary_DoT at #IMC2018 pic.twitter.com/D9kH31EbcG— IMC 2018 (@exploreIMC) October 25, 2018
And @manojsinhabjp is at the venue for the ribbon cutting. It has begun.#IMC2018 #indiamobilecongress pic.twitter.com/3S1ypbLvr8— IMC 2018 (@exploreIMC) October 25, 2018
