India Needs Investment In Cybersecurity Tech: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India has the opportunity to leapfrog in exponential technologies like cybersecurity and the country needs investment in these technologies to keep its enterprises and key infrastructure secure from bad actors, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar said here on Monday.

Inaugurating the IBM cybersecurity hub, he said India needs such steps to become the centre of innovation and growth.

“In a rapidly-digitising world, India has the opportunity to leapfrog in exponential technologies like cybersecurity, hybrid cloud and AI. We need investments in these technologies to help bring our PM’s vision of making India the hub of innovation and growth," Chandrasekhar said.

“It was a good visit to the IBM Cybersecurity Hub and Client Innovation Centre in Bengaluru and see the technologies companies like IBM provide to various organisations in accelerating their digital transformation," he added.

IBM in February announced a new cybersecurity hub that will train companies in Asia Pacific (APAC) region to manage the growing threat of cyberattacks.

Located in Bengaluru, the new IBM Security Command Centre will leverage industry-leading audio and visual effects as well as live malware, ransomware and other real-world hacker tools.

Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India, tweeted: “It was an honour to host Shri @Rajeev_GoI at @ibm_in Bengaluru office today. We provided an immersive experience of the IBM #Cybersecurity Hub & Client Innovation Centre that reiterates our commitment to Make in India for India & the world".

Chandrasekhar had said that he looks forward to IBM’s partnership with government agencies to “realise the Digital India mission and make sure that the Indian cyberspace becomes and remains safe and trusted".

The new IBM cybersecurity centres will help address the most pressing need of the hour for organisations of all types, to accelerate their security strategies and align business priorities with a security-first approach.

