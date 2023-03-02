CHANGE LANGUAGE
India One Of The Few Countries Which Has 2G, 4G And 5G Mobile Networks: Madhav Sheth, VP, Realme

By: S Aadeetya

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 12:10 IST

Delhi, India

The company feels that 5G phones will have more demand but 4G phones in the budget segment will continue to sell.

Realme has launched its latest charging standard in the market with the Realme GT3 smartphone that supports a whopping 240W charging speed. With this speed, the company assures you can get a fully charged phone in under 10 minutes.

Speaking to News18 Tech, Madhav Sheth, VP, Realme explained that the company does multiple tests pre-launch to make sure the charging tech works effectively without causing any issues. He also mentioned that with these charging speeds, people don’t need to carry power banks anymore. Here is the full interview with Realme chief.

He also shares the situation with the budget smartphone market in India, where he believes brands will continue to focus on 4G devices in the early 2023. He also claims that eventually people will be able to buy 5G phones in the budget segment, but with a market where you still have millions of users on 2G network, the older networks are here to stay and 5G will catapult the data consumption further.

Realme also foresees a positive 2023 for the smartphone market after a challenging last year with excess models on offer. The company wants to strengthen its premium lineup (Rs 25K+) with more devices in the coming months. The Realme GT3 is aimed at power users who don’t want to waste a lot of time charging their phones. The phone was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona this week.

It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone packs a 4600mAh battery that supports 240W charging via the bundled adapter, giving you 0 to 100 percent in under 10 minutes. Realme GT3 India launch is expected soon where will get an idea about its price for buyers in the country.

